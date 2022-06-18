The Portuguese sunset that George Clooney wanted to buy… and he bought

The Playa de Gal campsite, an hour and a half drive from Lisbon, boasts the best sunset on the entire Alentejo Coast. But its location next to the multi-million dollar Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club project will change the way you enjoy it.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, a dozen young people, mostly Germans, were scrambling down the slope of the Praia da Gal Camping Park in Mélides, Portugal. Wheeled suitcases are not the most comfortable transport to move around the area, but destiny, a week of surfing, relaxation, beach and party at the Dreamsea Surfcamp gave them enough energy to continue the path marked by the lively musical selection chosen. for welcome nightthe same one that celebrates their arrival with tiramisu and bleeds as soon as they leave their belongings in their respective tents and deluxe glampings.

Area view of the beach and the Gal campsite. V. LPEZ

What no one imagined is that, if they want to repeat their destination next year, it will most likely be impossible for them to spend the night again in the 32 hectares of pine forest that the campsite occupies in Fontainas do Mar, whose Playa de Gal offers every day the one who is considered the best sunset of the entire Alentejo Coast. Neither in Dreamsea, nor in the bungalows, in the CampoMar Shelters (small wooden constructions) or in the tents offered by the establishment. Unless they have a savings account with numerous zeros or are friends of the employer mike meldman. Or better yet: from George Clooney.

Finally, the rumor that during the last year went through the different common areas of the enclosure (the swimming pool, the paddle tennis court, the restaurant or the small supermarket) became a reality: the five brothers who owned the land, the same ones who for years debated whether or not to sell the campsite, they had received an offer impossible to refuse: €25 million. The reason was in the same access to the main entrance of the campsite. The “goat path” that was the last step between the N-261 and the destination has been a paved route for months that starts with two white columns decorated with the symbol of Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, a tourist project that after giving different boats finally seems to have taken cruising speed after the entry on the scene of the producer, director and actor.

The actor, director and producer George Clooney, in the film ‘The descendants’.

With Forbes, Financial Times, Conde Nast Traveler either The New York Times praising the wonders of this Alentejo landscape in recent times and with leafy olive trees not suitable for allergy sufferers decorating the walkway to the beach, the Gal campsite emerged as the last obstacle in a tourism project that was born from the impulse of the Swiss businessman Andreas Reinhartwho sold it in 2008 to the Portuguese tycoon Pedro Queiroz-Pereira. The project changed hands again in 2019, being acquired by the Discovery Land Company, a company headed by Meldman.

The initial plan stipulated an investment of €510 million earmarked for the construction of three hotels, four tourist villas, 204 homes and a golf course. Now the idea is continue with the golf course and add 146 single-family villas 29 properties belonging to the club, a health and wellness center. But in the middle was the campsite. remained rare that the millionaire new tenants had to cross it to reach the most complimented part of the area, that sunset that has hosted everything from first dates to weddings. But the problem has been solved at the stroke of a checkbook.

Entrance to the future Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club. LB BORGES

Clooney and Meldman started their joint ventures in 2013. Along with businessman Rande Gerber (husband of Cindy Crawford) set out to create the perfect tequila, one that would not burn, had character, could be drunk all day long and would not give a hangover. The result was the Casamigos brandan ultra-premium tequila (at more than 70 euros a bottle) that sold just four years later to Diageo for $700 million plus 300 in variables according to sales. What to say that Clooney became the highest paid actor in the world with barely having to go to a shoot.

Located 135 kilometers south of Lisbon, the Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022 and will welcome numerous celebrities attracted by its calm and peaceful surroundings, with a warm and dry climate typical of Alentejo. Although the list of celebrities who have already felt attracted to this enclave eco-chic is already numerous Madonna, Rania of Jordan, Nicols Sarkozy, Carla Bruni, Carolina of Monaco either Kristin Scott-Thomas They are already common in the area, and little by little they have seen how the restoration adapts to the new and wealthy tenants.