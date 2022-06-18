The networks charge against Nicole Kidman for her schoolgirl cover: “Photoshop to hell”

It has been known for years that Nicole Kidman (54) has taken a liking to the scalpel, Botox and, above all, Photoshop. On this occasion, both her and the magazine Vanity Fair He got shot in the butt.

Kidman appears on the cover. As soon as they have seen her, her fans have cried to heaven. They assure that she has gone overboard with the digital touch-ups. She also did not like the model that the actress has chosen, which is similar to that of a naughty schoolgirl, although the design is from Miu Miu.









On Instagram, the comments of her followers are not a dish of good taste: “The retouching of her face makes her look like another person who slightly resembles Nicole Kidman”, “No, just not… Where was the stylist in this shoot”, “What an ugly photo shoot, sorry for Nicole”, “Crazy! Why Photoshop?”, “Horror! At first I didn’t even know who I was…” and “This is photoshopped to hell and back”, some netizens have written.

read also: Nicole Kidman breaks down in tears after learning that her house in Sydney is threatened by fires

Presumably the protagonist of Big Little Lies these criticisms have passed through one ear and out the other. What does she care when she’s nominated for best leading actress for Being The Ricardos (2021), in which he stars alongside Javier Bardem, who also opts for the statuette? In the film he embodies Lucille Balla popular television actress in the 1960s.