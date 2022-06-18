The movie you shouldn’t watch if you want to continue to respect Mark Wahlberg

Many times I recommend things that you should see yes or yes; without going further, this morning I talked about Gomorrah, the best Italian series in history, and one of the best television fictions in all of Europe. Well, this noon I come to tell you that there is a movie in Amazon Prime Video that it is better that you stay away from her if you do not want to tell your friends that you have wasted your time: I speak of infiniteof course.

Is Infinite, the Amazon Prime Video movie worth it?

I’m going to be honest: I read the reviews and they were all lousy, but I still took the plunge because Antoine Fuqa I think he’s a good action director, and I love Mark Wahlberg. Poor me when I discovered a boring script that try to copy to Originthe masterpiece of Christopher NolanAlready a version of the deadpan actor that he had never seen before in his filmography.

I’ll like Infinite if…

I consume everything that comes from science fiction regardless of quality. ✅

I want one movie that makes me think , despite the fact that his script has blunders. ✅

, despite the fact that his script has blunders. ✅ The concept and premise are interestingwhy lie ✅

I won’t like infinite if…

I don’t like being taken for a fool and the script of infinite He does it multiple times. ⛔️

and the script of He does it multiple times. ⛔️ I like the blockbusters , because this is an ‘attempt to…’ without reaching the required technical quality. ⛔️

, because this is an ‘attempt to…’ without reaching the required technical quality. ⛔️ mark wahlberg i love it , but not its deadliest version: here it is. ⛔️

, but not its deadliest version: here it is. ⛔️ I’m sick of the confrontation between good and evil, between ‘believers’ and ‘nihilists’. For that, go better Raised by Wolves. ⛔️

Synopsis for Infinite

“Evan McCauley he has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has not visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of mental collapse, a secretive group calling themselves ‘infinities‘ comes to her rescue, revealing that her memories are real.”