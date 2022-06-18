The movie where Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met

We know how the relationship ended Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: a fight, trial, defamation and a millionaire payment. Both without exchanging glances, serious faces against each other and trying to maintain their public image as they had done until now, but how did it all start? how did they get to this point?

The actors have a long and solid career in the world of cinema. Amber Heard after a few supporting roles, he landed his first leading role in the 2006 horror movie “All the Boys Love Mandy Lane”, while Johnny Depp has had a very solid track record starting with the horror movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in 1984. with the role of Glen Lantz. Curiously, both began with a horror film.

Movie where Amber Heard and Jhonny Depp met

But when did their paths cross? It happened in the movie “Diary of a Seducer” where they met in the forums. It was one of the highest grossing productions in Hollywood which is based on the book called “The Rum Diary” by Hunter S. Thompson, a great friend of Depp. The tape was released in 2011.

At that time, Jhonny Depp had a relationship with Vanessa Paradis that began in 1998. In 2012, months after the premiere of the film, they ended their long relationship and almost immediately began their love affair with Amber Heard.

Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard got married on a private island in 2015. In May 2016, the actress filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, alleging in her statement that he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship, was drunk or had used an illicit substance. Depp denied these allegations and they reached a settlement in August 2016. The divorce was formalized in 2017.

In 2018 Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against News Group Newspapers and in 2019 against Heard for defamation in a Washington Post op-ed about abusive relationships.

The rest is history… the judge ruled that Johnny Depp won the lawsuit and Amber Heard owes him $15 million. It has been complicated for both of them because their public image has been affected. They have lost commercial and film projects but at least the actor is trying hard to erase the bad image that tarnished his name. Little by little he is recovering work and apparently we will be able to see him again soon on the big screen.