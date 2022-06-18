The millionaire Robert Downey Jr and the rarity of his blue Ferrari

Robert Downey Jr., the famous interpreter of the character Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iro Man and of the great Sherlock Holmes, has a multimillion-dollar garage that leaves his fans amazed, but there is a special Ferrari of unparalleled rarity that we present to you in this note. Keep reading…

Robert Downey Jr He never ceases to amaze his fans with the incredible performances he performs on screen, such as his role as Tony Stark in the film Hombre de Hierro of Marvel and the controversial Sherlock Holmestwo very different characters but played impeccably.

The American actor, in addition to shining in Hollywood, has also achieved accumulate an extraordinary fortune to buy various collection cars, between classics and sports which are one of his greatest weaknesses behind the wheel, given the elegance and spectacular performance that are his preference.

It is worth noting the magnificent rarity in blue color of the Ferrari California T, which he has in his impressive garage with a base value of 250 thousand dollars, which he boasts on social networks and which offers a V8 biturbo gasoline engine, 412kW/560CV at 7500Nm, 755 Nm at 4750rpm. It has a seven-speed rear-wheel drive transmission and a top speed of 316km/h, going from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Its interior is more than fabulous, with unique technology and elegance, allowing the Hollywood star to travel alongside his character Tony Stark with unquestionable quality, precise comfort for its occupants in a space full of enjoyment and safety.

Added to its great advantages are the improvements in the center of gravity of the vehicle, with a completely aluminum chassis and bodywork for such a fine convertible with a sports formula that provides twice the best without any waste, between class and speed, highlighting images of the great team where the actor drives below.

+ Look at the images of the blue Ferrari California T of millionaire Robert Downey Jr:

