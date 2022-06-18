The live action version of Hercules will be in charge of the director of Aladdin Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie, in charge of the 2019 remake of Aladdin, will be the one to direct the new live action of Hercules that Disney is preparing

It’s been a few years since Disney decided to embark on a new strategy of remakes of their animated classics best known and that has brought them many benefits at the box office. The new versions of the American company’s animated films do very well at the box office, and it’s no secret that Aladdin of 2019 It was one of the remakes that had the best response in theaters. For this reason it is not surprising that Disney has placed his trust again in his director, Guy Ritchieto take care of the new version live action they plan for Hercules.

Hercules It hit theaters around the world initially in 1997 and was a new success for Disneywho was also in his period of full renaissance in the 90s and that came to an end with Tarzan in 1999. The film’s soundtrack was one of the elements that most helped Hercules to become a classic Disneyeven getting nominated for Oscar for his song “Go the Distance”.

Meet Guy Ritchie, director of the remake of Hercules

Ritchie he is not only known for directing Aladdinbut has behind it a list of great projects such as The Gentlemen also in 2019, UNCLE operation in 2015the movies of Sherlock Holmes by Robert Downey Jr. Y Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds in the year 2000 among others. Next to him are also the directors Joe and Anthony Russoproject managers Marvel What Captain America: The Winter Soldier either Avengers: Infinity War / Endgameas producers of the film.

The success among the remakes of classics of Disney it’s been enough irregular during these years. For your part cruel last year or The Jungle Book of 2016 had a very good response but other productions like Tim Burton’s Dumbo in 2019 either The Lion King also in 2019 They were not the subject of good reviews. The next live action projects that the American company has prepared are Pinocchiowith exclusive premiere in Disney Plus this September 8, Peter Pan and the Little Mermaidalthough in the future remakes of Robin Hood, Snow White, Lilo and Stitch, The Hunchback of Notredame and this Guy Ritchie’s Hercules.