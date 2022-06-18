the keys to his eternal youth. Would you say that she is almost 60 years old?

Intense daily exercise, a light sugar-free diet, hair implants and cosmetic treatments keep you looking like you’re in your thirties

The secret of eternal youth exists and Tom Cruise has it. Less than a month after his 60th birthday, the American actor and producer maintains the physical form of a super athlete, consistent hair, twentysomething agility and a face quite similar to the one he had in 1986, when he starred in ‘Top Gun’, the movie by Tony Scott that launched him to fame.

Its enviable appearance has been verified now when, 36 years after that blockbuster, Cruise has returned to the big screen with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the spectacular and long-awaited sequel that is sweeping the world. In addition to having good genetics -inherited from English, German and Irish ancestors-, Tom has spent his whole life taking care of himself so that the passage of time leaves as few traces as possible on his body.

Tom, 26 years old, in a scene from ‘Top Gun’, a classic from the 80s that has returned.





Weights, squats and many sports

The first ingredient in its formula for perfect conservation is physical exercise. Wherever he is and even if he is filming, promoting or on vacation, the actor grinds daily in the gym, which he refers to as “the cave of pain”.

An expression that gives the idea that his strength and cardio exercise routine is not within the reach of any mortal, but it has allowed him to maintain it over the years the same weight (68 kilos), size and body measurements.

But, as this Hollywood star lives not only with weights, stretching and squats, Tom is crazy about outdoor running and sports of all kinds: he is passionate about doing kayak in the sea, rock climbing, hiking, fencing, motorcycling and caving.

Vertiginous scenes. Despite opposition from many producers, Cruise has done many stunts in his films himself thanks to his agility, dexterity and strength. In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ he has returned to pilot.





On the other hand, take great care of your diet. He follows a 1,200-calorie daily diet, with food prepared by his own chef and many ‘snacks’ throughout the day, based on blueberries, walnuts and organic dried fruit. He doesn’t eat sugar or precooked foods, he doesn’t drink alcohol and, except with oatmeal, he restricts carbohydrate intake as much as possible.

Mimi Rogers was his wife from 1987 to 1990.





Together with Nicole Kidman (1990-2001), with whom he adopted two children.





Penelope Cruz, with whom he had a short romance.





Katie Holmes (2006-2012), mother of his only biological daughter, Suri.





‘Brackets’, botox and elevator shoes

After having aligned the teeth with ‘brackets’, he has had his teeth whitened and now has veneers. Fillers with hyaluronic acid have been made on the chin and botulinum toxin (botox) has been put to minimize crow’s feet, which some have. To raise his 1.70 meter height a little more, He wears shoes from the Sevillian brand Masaltos, with invisible risers that make him “grow” 7 centimeters.

And lastly, although also very important to continue looking thirty-something, he takes good care of his sleep and regularly undergoes hair transplants.