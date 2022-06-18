The Keanu Reeves comic will be brought to the screen by Netflix

Action, science fiction, running to escape or catch, shooting, kicking in the air and ultra-fast movements always highlighted Keanu Reeves in the world of cinema. We know by heart each of the films that he played, but the actor developed other facets linked to the world of art that have surprised all his followers, especially the Netflix platform that has already given him the go-ahead. Is that Reeves did not lose his taste for the genre that frames tapes like Matrix, John Wick or Breakpoint, only that he decided to develop them now in the vignettes.

The renowned actor is the author of a “gore” graphic novel titled BRZRKR beside Matt Kindt and the cartoonist Ron Garney. This story turned out to be an absolute success in the United States where it sold some 600,000 copies and also caught the attention of Netflix, which will produce an animated series and a movie based on the title with the same title. Reeves of protagonist.

Keanu Reeves.

“I saw the image of a guy who punched another guy through the chest and came out his back, ripped his arms off… I don’t know why, but it occurred to me,” confessed the interpreter of Neo about this story of 12 volumes that have unusual violence while developing the story of B. an 80,000-year-old immortal who made a deal with the US military to become a killing machine in exchange for his mortality being restored.

On some occasions the memories assail B. with flashbacks to other times in the history of mankind, a little what happens with Connor Macleod of highlander in the first entry of the film of the most famous immortal of the seventh art, played by Christopher Lambert in the 80s. Was it the starting point to be inspired by BRZRKR?

Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

The truth is that this gore graphic novel takes inspiration from the career of its author, Keanu Reeves, with nods to movies like the celebrated franchise John Wick or the science fiction classic Matrix. To cite an exampleB take a two-color pill in the best style Neo as part of the treatment that seeks to restore his mortality. “It’s a bit meta-referential”, concluded the actor in the presentation of the comic.