The Keanu Reeves comic will be brought to the screen by Netflix

Action, science fiction, running to escape or catch, shooting, kicking in the air and ultra-fast movements always highlighted Keanu Reeves in the world of cinema. We know by heart each of the films that he played, but the actor developed other facets linked to the world of art that have surprised all his followers, especially the Netflix platform that has already given him the go-ahead. Is that Reeves did not lose his taste for the genre that frames tapes like Matrix, John Wick or Breakpoint, only that he decided to develop them now in the vignettes.

The renowned actor is the author of a “gore” graphic novel titled BRZRKR beside Matt Kindt and the cartoonist Ron Garney. This story turned out to be an absolute success in the United States where it sold some 600,000 copies and also caught the attention of Netflix, which will produce an animated series and a movie based on the title with the same title. Reeves of protagonist.

