the incredible feat of a survivor of the Manchester bombing

History –

On May 22, 2017, Hibber went to the Ariana Grande concert with her then 14-year-old daughter Eve. At 10.33 pm, as they were heading for the exit, father and daughter found themselves in front of Salman Abedi. The explosion took them in full. Martin was found to have an irreversible spinal injury. Her daughter was seriously injured: she had been told that she would no longer be able to see, speak and walk, but fortunately she now sees and speaks. She still she doesn’t walk.

Martin’s feat –

Martin climbed Kilimanjaro (5685 meters) in a special wheelchair and accompanied by a group of friends and the two nurses who followed him after the operation. He started on 8 June and, after 5 days, at the rate of 12-14 hours of climbing per day, he reached the top. An undertaking faced as a personal challenge, but also to raise funds for the Spinal Injury Association. When he got to the top he was “wanting to cry and laugh together”. Martin brought with him a photo of her daughter: “She is my princess. I told her that when she too has finished climbing her mountain, and she starts walking again, she will be an inspiration to the whole world. “.

“I had to make sense of the fact that I survived” –

“The thing I struggled the most against, at first, wasn’t my physical condition, it wasn’t being able to walk anymore, it was this excruciating question: why did I survive? Why me? Everyone who was close to me died that evening, why not me? Then I said to myself that I had to overcome, that there was no answer to this because, that I had to make sense of the fact that I had survived, that I had to be useful for something, and here it is this something: changing mentalities on the handicap “, said the man, as reported The messenger.