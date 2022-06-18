The hoaxes that surrounded the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

The verdict of the popular jury, released last Wednesday, June 1, is that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other, even considering that the statements made by the actress in an article in Washington Post they also defamed her ex-husband. Throughout the trial, which has lasted almost a month, there have been different hoaxes and misinformation that, for the most part, have focused on Heard.

We review the misinformation that has surrounded the litigation, such as the accusations against the actress of having snorted cocaine during one of the trial sessions or some alleged statements by Kevin Costner, about which there is no trace, stating that Amber Heard entered naked at home.

The doctored video where Amber Heard says she will open an account on ‘OnlyFans’

At the end of the trial, a video began to spread in which, apparently, actress Amber Heard, ex-partner of actor Johnny Depp, said that she was thinking of opening an account on the OnlyFans social network, an application to access private content of a person with payment. The goal would be to earn money to pay compensation to Johnny Depp required by the sentence. However, it is fake. The video was manipulated and the images correspond to an interview recorded in 2013.

Amber Heard has not plagiarized a fragment of the film ‘The talent of Mr. Ripley’

One of the most widespread hoaxes claims that Amber Heard would have used part of the film’s dialogue The talent of Mr. Ripley during the first day of trial, May 4. The publications circulated in the United States and were later translated into Spanish.

The hoaxes about the Uvalde massacre

Users who have shared this false content included an image of Heard’s alleged statements, compared to those in the film. However, in none of the viral publications do they include a video in which the actress appears saying those words, so they are statements without evidence.

Reviewing the statements of Amber Heard of May 4, it is concluded that there is no fragment in which she quotes the phrases of The talent of Mr. Ripley.

There is no evidence that Amber Heard “sniffed cocaine” at trial

Another widely shared hoax is a video with which users claim that Amber Heard would have used cocaine during the trial, but there is no evidence in this regard. In the images of the second day of the trial, it can be seen that the actress wipes her nose with a handkerchief, which has led several people to falsely suggest that she would be using drugs in court.

Ban menthol tobacco in the US, a racial issue

The truth is that, during various parts of the session, Heard appears crying, visibly emotional or with a broken voice, which explains why she was wiping her nose.

Likewise, the regulations of the Court of Fairfax (Virginia) prohibit the entrance to the building with drugs. Anyone who wants access must go through a security procedure that includes metal detectors and X-ray scanners. In the event that there is any suspicion, the security guard can even request a physical search of the person.

The children of Johnny Depp have not intervened in the trial to testify against the actress

Other content that has circulated especially in the United States is a video with more than a million views, and which ensures that Johnny Depp’s children testified in the trial against Amber Heard. The cover of the recording, uploaded to YouTube, includes a phrase allegedly pronounced by the actor’s son, Jack Depp: “He destroyed my father.” It’s false.

The children did not participate in the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard for defamation, so it is a hoax. There is no trace of footage of Jack or Lily-Rose Depp testifying in the room. Likewise, when observing the image, it can be seen that the photo is manipulated and they have added, in a photo of Jack, a background with the courtroom.

This content was denied by the media Newsweekand later by France 24verifier of the IFCN international network as Newtral.es.

There is no evidence that Kevin Costner said that Amber Heard entered his house naked

In addition to the hoaxes that we have verified, old rumors about actor Kevin Costner have recirculated in the United States and point to Amber Heard. Some of these publications have been translated into Spanish.

Specifically, in a context in which both actors were recording the film three days to kill, the rumors affirm that Costner would have pronounced a phrase in a party that involves Heard. Supposedly it would be the following: “When you broke up [con Depp] for a day or two, it didn’t take you long to find your way naked to my dressing room, did it?” Nevertheless, no proof at this time.

The claim comes from a “gossip” blog that states on its website that it “publishes rumours, conjecture and fiction”. They also add that “certain situations, characters and events represented in the blog are products of the author’s imagination or are used in a fictitious manner”, and that the portal does not guarantee the reliability of the content.

Verifiers of snoops have clarified this rumor indicating that during the premiere of the film Depp and Heard could be seen together. In addition, he adds that the blog has repeatedly been wrong in its statements.