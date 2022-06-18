The head of the spider: The new Netflix movie starring Chris Hemsworth

‘Spider’s Head’, the new movie Netflix which has as its protagonist Chris Hemsworth is already available on the platform.

With this film, Netflix intends to grow its catalog and remain the leader in trends.

The Head of the Spider or Spiderhead starring one of the app’s favorite actors, Chris Hemsworth, who once again shows us his facet as the lead actor in this mixed-media film. science fiction with suspense.

To make you want to see it from start to finish, we leave you all the details of the new film of the actor that gives life to Thor and that he is about to release his new tape of the Marvel saga on tape, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Chris Hemsworth will be the protagonist of another Netflix film/Photo: EFE

What is Spiderhead about?

Spiderhead -as it is originally titled- is set in a near future in a prison avant-garde directed by Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth).

In this dark place prisoners have an implanted device that administers certain drugs capable of altering their minds.

A prison without bars, cells, or uniforms where detainees They are freebut they are kept confined by the barriers of his mind.

However, everything changes after two inmates, Jeff and Lizzie, They begin to have a closer relationship.

Based on the story by George Saunders in The New Yorker, ‘The Spider’s Head’ is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick.

The psychological thriller charged with black humor features the performances of Chris Hemsworth as Steve Abnesti, Miles Teller as Jeff, and Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy.

When it premieres?

This June 17 is the date that subscribers will be able to see Spiderhead.

So run, prepare your popcorn and don’t get lost ‘Spider’s head’ the new movie Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth.