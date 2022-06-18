The gesture of Dwayne Johnson that took the ovation at the gala of the People’s Choice Awards



The young woman was invited to the gala by ‘Make a Wish’, the foundation to help sick children



“She is a survivor,” said the actor known as ‘The Rock’ to the applause of the public

Actors Dwayne Johnson, Simu Liu and Scarlett Johansson They were some of the winners at the People’s Choice Awards 2021 gala held in Santa Monica, in the state of California. These prizes are awarded each year and reward the most outstanding in television, music and cinemaas voted by the public.

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezoswas in charge of delivering one of the two awards received by the actor Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as The rock. And that was, without a doubt, the most emotional moment of the gala. Instead of taking home his second prize, that of People’s Champion, gave it to a young woman attending the show as a gift from make-a-wish(Make a wish), the foundation that helps sick children.

“I want to tell you how much you’ve inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here,” Johnson said. “I want to give you this because you represent everything it means to be a champion of the people,” to the applause of the public. “She is a survivorhe added.