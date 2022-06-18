The game mode with which Epic Games wants to revolutionize Fortnite

After launching the novel no-build mode, the company would take an even bigger step sometime this year.





After several years without resounding changes in Fortnitebeyond the changes in the map with the passing of the seasons and the arrival of countless characters from collaborations, Epic Games intends to make a true revolution and open the game to everyone’s taste. This was made clear by a new leak.











The new mode with which Epic Games wants to revolutionize Fortnite

According to the renowned influencer HYPEXthe developer company of the battle royale would already be working on a game mode with first person camera, something that will completely modify the classic perspective in third person that characterizes both the video game and that allows the skins to be worn in their entirety.

The information provided by this leaker quickly gained momentum, as it has more than two million followers on Twitter and it usually hits every time it launches a news, as it happened with the no-build mode.

“First person camera in Fortnite. In this update, Epic started working on some things from the first person camera modebut there is no more information at the moment since it seems that it is only in early development, HYPEX noted.

