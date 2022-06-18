The funny anecdote of Tom Cruise and Álex de la Iglesia in Venice (with light theft included)

Full confinement in 2020, the Spanish director Alex de la Iglesia he was shooting his last film in Venice: Venicephrenia. A title that has landed these days in Amazon Prime Video, where it has become one of the most viewed on the platform in our country. The fruits of some complicated recordings, in which she coincided with another of the men of the moment: Tom Cruise.

After the American actor shot Top Gun: Maverickwhich has broken like a whirlwind into movie theaters, this also moved to Venice for the filming of Mission Impossible 7. Some recordings in which, despite the fact that he did not coincide in person with De la Iglesia, both shared the same sets.

During these weeks, the man from Bilbao has spoken about The hilarious story of how Cruise’s power was stolenwhose set was mounted near that of Venicephrenia. “It was very funny about Tom Cruise, who was filming 300 meters from us and whose light surpassed and illuminated all of Venice,” the director confessed in an interview for CINEMANIA. “Thanks to him we sometimes took advantage of his lighting, approaching his shooting to have a good counter. In the end we didn’t meet him or anything, but we stole a little of his light [ríe divertido]”.

And it is that the price of electricity is through the roof, so it is not surprising that the filmmaker pulled from picaresque homeland. A fact that Cruise should not care, since many already point to the millionaire who will pocket as an actor and producer of Top Gun: Maverick. Figures that are only available to the big stars of Hollywood.





‘Venicephrenia’ and its arrival on Amazon Prime Video

Although Álex de la Iglesia has once again divided the public with Venicephrenia, the film has managed to open a relevant gap in Amazon Prime Video. A complaint to tourism of Venice through a group of Spanish friends (headed by Ingrid Garcia-Jonsson), who face a masked villain in the city of canals.

A landing in streaming as part of the agreement that Sony, Amazon and Pokemon Films (producer of Álex de la Iglesia) have carried out for the creation of the Fear Collection stampwhich has Venicephrenia as his first film and will soon also premiere Venusof Jaume Balaguero.





