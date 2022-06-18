The first interview with Amber Heard: “I stand by what I declared and I will stand by it until death” | Society

Amber Heard says she is “terrified” that Johnny Depp will sue her again for defamation. However, that will not silence her. In the first interview she gave after the trial against Johnny Depp, in which she was sentenced to pay the actor 10.35 million dollars (about 10 million euros), the actress was asked if she maintains what she stated: “Of course And I will do it to the death. I know what happened to me. I am here as a survivor. Until my last day, I will keep every word of my testimony ”, she has replied.

The journalist has asked Heard about Depp’s promise that he would achieve a global humiliation of his ex-wife: “I know he promised that. I have testified to this. I am not a good victim. I get it. I’m not a nice victim. I am not a perfect victim. I am not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me. But when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as a human and listen to his own words, his promise to do this. She promised to humiliate me,” she has said.

The interview is being broadcast in prime time and conducted by Savannah Guthrie, one of NBC’s star anchorwomen, who worked as a lawyer and as a journalist specializing for years in legal matters. Since 2012, she has co-anchored The Today Show, the network’s daily morning show.

The actress has complained about the whole show mounted around the trial: “I did not want this to be a topic. I didn’t want there to be a trial. I didn’t want it to be a part of the conversation. But if someone sues you, you really have no choice.”

The presenter has asked her about the recordings that were heard at the trial in which she acknowledges having hit Depp and being the one who initiated the physical violence and the actress has justified herself: “When you live in violence and it becomes something normal As I have testified, you have to adapt. You adopt coping strategies… If it meant the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek I would do it.”

An image from 2011 of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, when they were a couple. Joel Ryan (AP)

“I don’t care what people think of me, nor the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally. But even someone who is sure that I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me that you think there’s been fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me you think this was fair,” the actress told Savannah Guthrie.

Regarding the role of the jury, he pointed out: “I don’t blame them. It wasn’t… I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand that [Johnny Depp] He is a very loved character. And people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor.” And he adds: “After hearing three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was an unbelievable person, how could they believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

Amber Heard, while testifying during one of the trial sessions. ELIZABETH FRANTZ (REUTERS)

Amber Heard was sentenced to pay the actor Johnny Depp 10.35 million dollars (about 10 million euros) for defamation for an article published in Washington Post in which she described herself as a representative person of the victims of abuse, although without mentioning her ex-husband. This, in turn, was sentenced to pay the actress two million dollars for some statements by her lawyers accusing Heard and her friends of fabricating false evidence to prove abuse. However, claims that the mistreatment was a hoax were not considered defamatory.

The trial has been widely followed around the world. Feminist groups consider that it can do a lot of damage to the Me Too movement. The risk that a woman who has suffered abuse, abuse or sexual violence and comes forward to face a defamation lawsuit may deter speaking up, they believe. Depp, for her part, interprets her victory as a vindication of the presumption of innocence.