The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken sparks controversy and Eva Mendes marks her territory!

Warner Bros has published the first photograph of Ryan Gosling characterized as KenMattel’s most famous doll, in the live-action movie Barbie which will be released in July 2023.

In the picture, the actor shows off his short platinum blonde hair and wears a denim vest that exposes his enviable torso. With low-rise pants, and supported by a column of intense pink, we can appreciate the elastic of his underwear, in which, similarly to other firms, the word Ken can be read repeatedly.

The reactions of the fans have not been expected and although it seems incredible, his choice for the role has divided the audience.

In addition to messages of support praising her looks, such as “Where can I buy this doll, please?”, others expressed their disagreement with the casting. “Couldn’t they get Chris Evans?” or “Sorry but he looks like Fred in the live action movie Scooby Doo” -role played by Freddie Prinze Jr.., with which it has received numerous comparisons.

Other users also made jokes about the wardrobe “I don’t know why everyone is laughing at this photo. I also used to write my name on my underwear during camping trips away from home” they commented.

But what has stood out have been the comments referring to the character’s sexual orientation. “He’s Going To Be Mean To Me On Fire Island” (gay relationship comedy), “Oh So He Plays Gay Ken Earring Magic”, comparing him to an existing doll and also to the mannered, fashionista Ken that appears in toy story. There are also those who assure that with this role he has become an icon or of the LGTBIQ + community “This image is very pro month of pride”.

One of those who did not hesitate to share the snapshot and show all their support was his partner, the Cuban-American actress Eva Medes, with whom the actor shares two daughters: beloved emerald Y Loved Lee. “It’s so f*cking fun. So f*cking good. So excited for you guys to see this…” the star shared, followed by the hashtag “Thats my ken.” [Este es mi Ken]in case there were doubts about it.

Something curious if we take into account that the couple is very jealous of their intimacy and since they began their relationship in 2011 they do not usually attend events together or share photos of the other on their social networks. Mendes, dedicated to raising her daughters, her projects in fashion, and her recent adventure in the world of cleaning, recently shared the requirements that should be met for her to return to acting.

“I have such a short list of what I want to do,” said a smiling Mendes, 48, during an appearance on The View. “Before having kids for sure, it was fun, but now I wouldn’t do anything violent, I wouldn’t do anything sexual – the list is short.”

Although there is a lot of secrecy about the Barbie film, we also know that the spectacular margot robbie will give life to the famous doll, and that Simu Liuprotagonist of Shang-Chi and the legend of hethe ten rings He will also appear, rumors say, as an alternate Ken. A role that has been very demanding for him, since he had to wax his entire body. The Marvel hero told The Independent: “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have a new admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this every month.”

From the film’s script, written by its director Greta Gerwigknown for movies like the current version of little women Y Frances HaY Noah Baumbach it has been commented that it is “wild” and that it is not at all what everyone expects.

We are looking forward to seeing it!