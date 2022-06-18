The Famous Movie Tom Hanks Would Refuse To Do Today – CINEMABLEND

Tom Hanks has remembered ‘Philadelphia’, which had earned him his first Oscar for Best Actor. According to him, it could not be remade in the same way today.

Oscar winner – the first in a double with Forrest Gump– for Best Actor for his magnificent performance in philadelphia, by Jonathan Demme, Tom Hanks played in the film a gay lawyer who sues the former bosses who had fired him knowing that he has AIDS. Released in 1993 and capped off by Bruce Springsteen’s fabulous song ‘Streets of Philadelphia’, the film made a huge impact when it was released.

If it were released today, it would probably be successful too, but there would be things that would change. For starters, Tom Hanks couldn’t star in it. In an interview with New York Times published on June 10, in full promotion of his film ElvisTom Hanks returns to talk about the film that is still considered excellent today. “Could a straight man do what I did in Philly today? No, and rightfully so.”says the actor.

The goal of ‘Philadelphia’ was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a gay man. We’re beyond that now and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man. It is not a crime for someone to say that we are going to demand more from a film in the modern realm of authenticity. Do I sound like I’m preaching? It is not my intention.

A few words that are very much in keeping with the debate that is currently taking place in movies and series. LGBT representation in movies has grown over the years, not only in terms of the presence of characters from the group, but in actors, actresses and members of the technical team, but it is still necessary to talk about it.

philadelphia, released in 1993 under the direction of Jonathan Demme, tells the story of a young lawyer named Andy Beckett (Hanks). His life, successful and quite promising, changes radically when he finds out that he lives with HIV. He is fired from the company he works for and decides to start a fight for justice. A difficult situation, since he has against the opinion of the whole society, which is full of prejudices against the disease.

The film is one of the most remarkable titles of Tom Hanks’ career and is still considered one of the best of its year -and possibly the decade-. He won 2 Oscars: Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Original Song for Bruce Springsteen, in addition to opting for the statuette in other categories. Lost in Makeup and Original Screenplay. If you’re interested in checking it out, it’s available at Prime Video.

