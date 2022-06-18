The exciting unpublished video of Sylvester Stallone in Rambo

Photo credit: Sunset Boulevard – Getty Images

When Sylvester Stallone decided to recover his iconic character and shoot ‘John Rambo‘ in 2007 several things had changed. The actor was already father of three daughters and one day he received a family visit that would be very exciting. In fact, she has shared an unpublished video on her social networks in which her daughter scarlet rose is the real protagonist.

In the images, Sylvester Stallone is still dressed and prepared as John Rambo on the mission in Burma that takes place in the film. “This is behind the scenes when my daughters came to visit me and that was the real jungle,” Sly wrote sarcastically when posting the video.

The protagonist had left his fictitious tasks of rescuing some kidnapped aid workers for a few moments and was helping the car that was transporting his family by pushing the back. However, Scarlet Rose Stallone did not think it was a good idea. “be careful dad; you can’t go “, the five-year-old girl is heard saying. Sly, surprised, asks her daughter why she was there and she surprises him with evidence that she had not related: “because you are very dirty“.

Currently, Scarlet Rose Stallone has turned 20 and although he has participated in some series, it does not seem that he wants to follow the path of his father on the screens. In her place, she is passionate about fitness and a fan of athletics.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone is going to debut for the first time as the protagonist of a television series in a production that will show how a mobster tries to set up a new emporium after leaving prison in ‘Kansas City’.