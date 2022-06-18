The dress that Angelina Jolie has worn with Letizia’s trick to stylize the figure

Today it is much more common to see Angelina Jolie in a refugee camp or at the UN headquarters than on a red carpet as the actress is fully involved in her active role as a human rights defender. The last fight that she has brought to fruition has been the reauthorization of the North American law on violence against women. “Today I think of all the children and families who will now have a better opportunity for a life free of violence. I also think of all those women and children for whom this legislation comes too late,” he wrote. Angelina Jolie at the news that Congress had validated this law. Yesterday Angelina Jolie went to Casablanca with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to celebrate this achievement.

Patrick Semansky/ gtres online

The actress was radiant at this good news and chose for the occasion an elegant but simple dress of valentine: a design with puffed sleeves and a midi cut in a sophisticated nude color that was finished off with a beige belt with a large golden buckle in the shape of the company’s logo, an accessory that slims the figure and is often used Letizia. Discreet pearl teardrop earrings and a stylish bag vintage in black completed this impeccable look. His daughter Zaharaone of his inseparable companions in almost all his acts, wore a silhouette coat oversized in mink colour.

Patrick Semansky/ gtres online

Some days ago Angelina Jolie visited a refugee camp in Yemen, as a special envoy for UNHCR, and with the aim of focusing on other conflicts and refugees who also need international help. This is Angelina Jolie’s full-time job and in recent times and in which the actress puts all her efforts.

