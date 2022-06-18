The discreet charm of Meryl Streep’s actress daughters

Mamie, Grace, and Louisa Gummer (now, by marriage, Jacobson) are three actresses that the most fans of the series will know for, for example ‘for The Good Fight’ (Mamie), ‘The Newsroom’ (Grace) and now Louisa for ‘The Golden Age’, the latest sophisticated serial from the hugely successful Julian Fellowes, creator of ‘Downton Abbey’, that can be seen on HBO Max and that just renewed for a second season.

Readers will have already deduced from the common surname that they are sisters. But his maternal affiliation is not so obvious: all three are daughters of Meryl Streep, the Hollywood luminary with a career strewn with success and Oscars. Missing from this family portrait is the eldest, Henry, who, although he is a musician, has made a few first steps in film, and, of course, their father, Don Gummer, a sculptor whom Streep married in 1978 shortly after His previous partner, actor John Cazale, died of lung cancer.

Although the vocation for acting comes from the caste of flashy, nnone of the three sisters has chosen to assert the maternal surname as a stage name. And yet, all three bear a strong resemblance to the protagonist of ‘Sophie’s Choice’ or ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’.

Mammie Gummer in ‘The good fight’. hbo max

It is the case of the latest addition to the ‘show business’, Louisa, 30, who started her career as a model. Graduated in psychology, the young woman immediately opted for her family ‘business’ studying at some of the best acting schools such as the British American Drama Academy in Oxford or the Yale School of Drama.

Jacobson’s television debut role is that of Marian Brook, a young woman who, after the death of her father, is forced to move from Pennsylvania to New York, in the care of her two aunts. His arrival in a flourishing Manhattan marks a clash between his ‘modern’ vision of life and a society, that of the Upper East Side, which tries at all costs to maintain a ‘cordon sanitaire’ between the ‘fortunes of all life’ and the new rich. The plot, which is very reminiscent of Edith Warton’s novels, does not renounce another constant of Fellowes: the parallel portrait of gentlemen and servants.

Jacobson is part of a luxury cast, in which he shares the screen with great ladies of the scene such as Cynthia Nixon (the remembered Miranda from ‘Sex in New York’ and now from its sequel ‘And just like that’) and Christine Baranskyone of Meryl Streep’s best friends, by the way.

It is not, curiously, the first time that Baranski coincides on a film set with a daughter of Streep. In ‘The Good Wife’ and its sequel, ‘The Good Fight’, Michelle and Robert King’s clever series, Baranski’s character, the brilliant lawyer Diane Lockhart, sees her personal and professional stamina tested by the trickery of young lawyer Nancy Crozier, played by Mamie Gummer, the eldest of Lockhart’s daughters. Streep.

Grace Gummer, in ‘The Newsroom’. Herald

Gummer’s character was a success, so what was going to be an episodic role became a recurring one.. Mamie is the most experienced of her sisters, to the point that when she was only 3 years old, she already replied to her mother by playing her own cinematographic daughter in ‘The cake is over’, the biographical film about Norah Ephron (screenwriter of ‘When Harry Met Sally’). It was the beginning in the form of a game of a career in which cinema, television and theater have truffled her and in which the critics have endorsed her work.

Finally, Grace Gummer, like her sister Mamie, made her debut as a very young girl in a film in which her mother acted, specifically in ‘The House of the Spirits’ (1993). She graduated in Art History and Italian, but as in the case of her sisters, acting was stronger. After her childhood incursion, it was in 2010 when she started in the cinema, in ‘Meskada’, a small role that she truffled that same year with a series, ‘Gigantic’. More recently, she has been seen in high-profile series like ‘The Newsroom’, ‘Mr. Robot’ or ‘A teacher’.