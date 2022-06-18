The Denzel Washington action movie that is sweeping the platform

Netflix releases every month a large number of selaughs and movies. A lot of content that we can rank thanks to the weekly top 10 of the platform and that makes us more surprised every day with content that arrives and that they are not premieres, but rather films that for some reason find a kind of second life in the streaming giant, something that has always seemed very curious to me. Something that happened, for examplewith “Where two fit”, a Spanish comedy that remains at the top of the platform.

Now, there is another film, released 3 years ago, which also has managed to conquer the audience. It’s about “Equalizer 2”, an action thriller starring, neither more nor less, than the great Denzel Washington, and that has been placed in one of the prestigious positions among the top Netflix movies. You can see the trailer for “The Equalizer 2” below:

Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall in “The Equalizer 2”a kind of vigilante who will have to face a new mystery and who has very clear ideals, equality for all those oppressed and exploited by the system, howeverHow far will you go to put those principles to the test? It’s a very entertaining movie, and I’m not surprised that it’s made it to the top, and that it has a spectacular cast with names like Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo or Ashton Sanders.

It should also be remembered that the film prior to this, “The Equalizer” can also be seen on Netflix, so you already have a double session to enjoy on the bridge.