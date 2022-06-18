The ‘crisis’ of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher because of ‘The Bridgertons’

Very few will be surprised to hear that one of the keys to the success of The Bridgertons lies in the passionate bed scenes that define -at least on screen- the love story that its protagonists live, of which the public is a direct witness and without more limitations than those strictly necessary so that the content, with scenes of female masturbation, is not classified as one exclusively for adults.

So much so, that the actress Mila Kunis, mother of two young children with Ashton Kutcher, has revealed a funny anecdote linked to her enjoyment of this romantic but explicit television production. In one of her first contact with The Bridgertons In the privacy of the bedroom she shares with her husband, the interpreter suddenly woke up and, for a few seconds at least, thought that Mila was watching a porn movie taking advantage of the fact that he was sleeping.

“I’m already on the fifth chapter, for those who have already seen it, and I imagine you all know what happens in that episode. Last night I stayed up until well into the morning, I could not stop watching it and I wondered: ‘What Will it happen now?'”, The artist, who has Wyatt (6) and Dimitri (4) with whom he was his co-star in the youth comedy, has begun to relate with laughter ‘That ’70s Show‘, on his way through the morning show Today.

“He was totally asleep, but he suddenly woke up in the middle of the fifth episode and… of course, he asked me strangely: ‘Are you watching a porn movie?’. He was very confused”, the television star joked, right after revealing that Ashton has ended up feeling irrepressible jealousy of the series and, of course, its torrid contents. “She tells me that I’m cheating on her with Bridgerton!”, She has pointed out in the same morning space of the NBC network.