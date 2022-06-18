The Boys actor who could be the new Wolverine

Hugh Jackman was, until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor who had played a superhero in the cinema for the most consecutive years. He shared this honor with Patrick Stewartresponsible for giving life to Professor Xavierwhich was precisely the one that snatched the honor thanks to his cameo in the last film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). So much Professor X What Wolverines They are characters that it will be difficult to see interpreted by other actors.

Therefore, in Marvel take with so much time and patience the duty of designating the next person in charge of giving life to Logan in the cinema or in the series, from the imminent arrival of the mutants to the MCU. For years there has been talk of the possibility that Daniel Radcliffe become the new Wolverines of Marvelbut the actor has repeated ad nauseam that they never made him a formal offer.

Now, an actor has appeared on social networks who could easily succeed Hugh Jackman and give life to the new Wolverines. This is a figure who reached the highest point in his career thanks to the best series of Amazon Prime Video, TheBoys. We are talking about Karl Urbanresponsible for interpreting Butcher in the three seasons of the production created by Eric Kripke.

was the user of Twitter @Xswezzy8 the one who proposed Karl Urban as the new Wolverines. “This man could play Wolverines Extremely good”, assured in his publication that it did not take long to replicate in the networks. had more than 110 thousand likes and around 8 thousand retweets. It is fair to say that it would be very strange if he were chosen as a replacement for Hugh Jackman considering that he is only three years younger than the actor from The Greatest Showman.

+Other actors from The Boys who could play mutants

In addition to Karl Urbanwe could also think of new appearances of the mutants within the MCU that could easily be embodied by figures from the series of Prime Video. we could think of Anthony Starr become a phenomenal magnetsince he has shown very well that he is capable of embodying characters with questionable moral values, or even Jack Quaidwell trained, in a role of cyclops. Dominique McElligotton the other hand, could be Jean Grey, while Aya Cash could become Storm. What do you think?