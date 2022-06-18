the best and worst of movie premieres

Although it is not yet officially summer, cinemas have been offering us some releases worthy of the summer campaign for a few weeks. East June 17 is no exception, because after fighter jets, mind-boggling multiverses, and bad-tempered dinosaurs, the releases give us what will probably end up being the animated film of the year. let’s review all the news that land on the billboard.

The premieres of June 17, 2022

‘Lightyear’ (2022)

The film is directed by Angus MacLane, who made his feature film debut co-directing ‘Finding Dory’, released in 2016.

Its premise is most interesting. The adventure we see is the movie that Andy saw in the ‘Toy Story’ universe before buying his Buzz Lightyear toy. Come on, it would be a live action movie within the world of Pixar.

It is the first animated feature film presented in IMAX format in some of its scenes, in which its aspect ratio goes from 2.39:1 to 1.43:1.

It has innumerable nods to mythical science fiction sagas such as ‘Star Wars’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Galactica’…

Its LGBTI content has made it the first animated family film rated with an NC16 ?equivalent to R in the United States? in Singapore.

Buzz is played by Chris Evans, who, curiously, shares a birth date with Tim Allen, the voice of Lightyear from the ‘Toy Story’ saga.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Lightyear’: a great science fiction movie from Pixar that also works very well as a complement to the ‘Toy Story’ saga

‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ (‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, 2022)

It’s a movie in which Nicolas Cage plays…Nicolas Cage! Little more can you ask for.

It is directed by Tom Gornican, who debuted in 2014 with ‘My Girlfriends’, this being his only work as a director to date.

When filming ended, the entire cast received a pillow with the face of Nicolas Cage signed by the actor as a gift.

The film’s script was on the 2019 Blacklist; the annual list that compiles the best scripts that have not been produced of the year.

According to Cage himself, the first time he played himself was in David Gordon Green’s ‘Joe’.

The role of Pedro Pascal was going to go to Dan Stevens in the first instance, and that of Demi Moore to Naomi Watts.

Of course, the film is full of winks and allusions to the filmography of Nicolas Cage, including hits from the likes of ‘The Rock’, ‘Con Air’ or ‘Face to face’.

‘The kitchen brigade’ (‘La brigade’, 2022)

The film is directed by Frenchman Louis-Julien Petit, who premiered the comedy ‘Las invisibles’ in 2018.

Although he repeats the genre and tone, on this occasion Petit immerses himself in the world of cooking with extra intention feel good movie.

The cast is headed by Audrey Lamy, François Cluzet and Chantal Neuwirth.

Its original poster is practically indistinguishable from that of ‘Las invisibles’.

‘Stone night’ (2021)

It is the new work of Iván Fund, author of titles such as ‘Soft rains will come’ or ‘Toublanc’.

It arrives in our cinemas after passing through the Horizontes Latinos section of the San Sebastián Festival and the official Ibero-American selection of the Mar del Plata Festival.

You have to admit that your poster is a beauty.





Plus…

‘We will not kill each other with guns’ (2022)

‘We are made to understand each other’ (‘On est fait pour s’entendre’, 2021)

‘You have to come see her’ (2022)

‘Surrender the males’ (2021)

‘Communers’ (2021)

‘My Country, My Parents’ (‘Wo he wo de fu bei’, 2021)

‘Pico Reja, the truth that the earth hides’ (2021)

