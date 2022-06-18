The beginning of the presenter’s curse at the Oscars?

Just over a week to go the 94th edition of the Oscars is celebratedr, and as it has become a tradition, they are not exempt from controversy. The absence of There is no mention of Bruno among the nominated original songs (although it will be the subject of a live performance at the gala). The spontaneous organization of the Oscar to “Best Original Film” (that you might win the Cinderella by Camila Cabello to Twitter hilarity). Or, above all, the decision to award certain prizes outside of broadcast. All within the anguish of the hollywood academy to recover an audience that has been in free fall for years. The Oscars have to be attractive again.





In this sense, the measure that has grabbed the most headlines (without, of course, much support from the Internet) is retrieve presenters. The Oscars 2022 will be guided by the trio of comedians who form Regina HallWanda Sykes Y Amy Schumer, after three years where the ceremony has lacked a host. It has been three years shaken by the pandemic and, especially, the strange social experiment that he directed Steven Soderbergh and that last year he gave us one of the most disconcerting galas in memory. With the appointment of presenters, then, we want to recover a identity of the Oscars more conventional and mediatic, although the matter is difficult.

It must be remembered that the Oscars have been without a presenter since 2019 Kevin Hart was fired at the last minute for racist tweets. And that, in itself, the job of presenting the Oscars carries with it a feeling of bad luck, of the impossibility of doing it well, which may go back more than ten years. About this issue Anne Hathaway recently spoke, former presenter of the Oscars. Before the question of Variety what Sykes, Halls and Schumer could learn from it, Hathaway said: “Nothing from me”. Then, laughs that happen a traumatic moment, and fundamental for the history of the Academy.

The start of the curse

Hathaway was referring, of course, to the 2011 Oscar gala. The one she presented with James Franco, and that last year, coinciding with the 10th anniversary, was the subject of several reports recalling what the hell had happened. Since more or less 2018 there is a consensus notion that presenting the Oscars is something “ungrateful” Y “bad payed”where you can’t do anything else “go out to lose” with the possibility of seeing your reputation damaged along the way. It is just what happened to Hathaway with her partner Franco de Ella, presented one of the most uncomfortable galas in memory.

At the 83rd edition of the Oscars held on February 27, 2011 competed for best film The King’s Speech, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, True Value, Black Swan, Winter’s Bone, The Fighter, 127 Hours Y the boys are fine. Won The king’s speech parallel to that Tom Hopper got Best Direction and Colin Firth Best Actor. Meanwhile Natalie Portman looked pregnant while winning Best Actress for Black Swanand so much Christian bale What melissa leo won secondary awards for fighter. However, and obviously, if this gala is remembered so much it is because of the work of the presenters.

The year before Franco and Hathaway the Oscars had been presented by alec baldwin Y Steve Martin. The audience had remained stable, but there were those who thought at the Academy that perhaps this duo was too boomer and, facing the next edition, it was thought to look for young blood. The number of spectators was not such a pressing variable at the end of the first decade of the 2000s, so that the Oscars could afford to experiment, and with the election of Hathaway and Franco it is possible that they inaugurated a curse, that of the presenter at the Oscars , which extends to the present day.

According to this curse, it is impossible for an Oscar presenter to end the night with good reviews. And Franco and Hathaway had the worst, although all the information on the subject indicates that, especially, it was the fault of the first. While Hathaway (then succeeding with the diptych surprise princess Y The Devil Wears Prada) faced the task with overflowing enthusiasm, Franco seemed all the time like “just woken up from a nap”, according to the gala’s scriptwriter David Wild. the actor of spider-man would say later, defending himself, that his attitude was part of a plan: “I wanted it to be like a buddy comedy of policemen with two opposite protagonists”.

But perhaps that intention only masked a great reluctance. “It was an awkward blind date, between the high school stoner boy and the adorable cheerleader”. The idea of ​​the writers was that Franco and Hathaway develop their own chemistry through the rehearsals prior to the gala, but during these the conflict soon arose: Hathaway did not stop giving her partner advice to improve her performance, and Franco ended up getting fed up. When the appointed night arrived, a great tension was felt on the stage, as well as a timing strange in interactions. For posterity, that image of Hathaway singing radiantly while Franco, sullenly, looks at the screen of his mobile has remained.

Enthusiasm versus laziness

The ghost of embarrassment

Another very uncomfortable point of the gala was when at a certain moment Franco dressed as Marilyn Monroebetween vain remarks about the fact that he was nominated for an Oscar at that gala (for 127 hours) while his partner did not. Two years later Hathaway was rewarded with the award for The Miserables, while the 2011 gala went down in history as one of the lowest points in the history of the contest. It was even compared to that infamous opening number from 1989, when Rob Lowe led a musical number at the beginning of the gala inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Later we learned that the first option to present would have been Justin Timberlake, perhaps a much safer election that never materialized. But, in any case, what is the point that the curse of the presenters began with Franco and Hathaway? Is it that before there were no failed presentations? Of course there were, but the interesting thing about the 2011 Oscars is the fateful streak that they started, which connects directly with today. After Franco and Hathaway, in 2012 a veteran of the trade came to the rescue, Billy Crystal. The reviews were better, but it was common to read that his work lacked the charm of previous occasions.





In 2013 came Seth MacFarlane, embarrassing the audience with the musical number We Saw Your Boobs (Dedicated to reviewing the times that the cinema had shown nudes of some of the actresses in attendance, quite an occurrence). Ellen Degeneres he did manage, however, to return the Oscars to the collective show thanks to his famous selfie with the famous then came Neil Patrick Harris, boring the staff. Y Chris Rockconditioned by the claims in line with the controversy Oscars So White in 2016. In the following years Jimmy Kimmel He presented twice in a row, until 2019, Kevin Hart was chosen to remove the ceremony from the control of Caucasian people.

And this is how we arrived, after a few years of hiatus, at Sykes, Hall and Schumer. Let’s hope they do well or, at least, not be a debacle like it was Franco and Hathaway. The bar is very high.

