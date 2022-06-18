the actor could not with his fiancée’s car

thanks to the documentary ‘Halftime’, fans of Jennifer Lopez have found out about some confessions that she kept hidden over the years the singer. Among them was found the most revealing which spoke about how she felt and how it affected her to have divorced the musician, Marc Anthony.

Their separation was completely unexpected, it occurred in July 2011 when they announced through a statement that they were going to divorce. Given this, ‘The Bronx diva’ felt that by moving away from the singer she was going to feel very insecure.

“As an artist, I lost a little bit of who I was trying to build a perfect life, a family life. When my children turned 3 years old, I got divorced, I was a single mom with two young children, ”she commented.

“At 42, movie roles weren’t knocking on my door and when I went back to work, I felt like I no longer knew what my worth was”was talking about her post-split situation with Marc Anthony.

However, it reveals that one of the most positive changes in his life was his participation in ‘American Idol’, where the artist began to be well received by her followers, who saw her as an artist and not just as the wife of the salsero.

Now he has evidently shown her process of falling in love with actor Ben Affleck, who today stars in a comical story after borrowing one of the singer’s cars.

The events occurred when The actor was caught by paparazzi while he and his 10-year-old son visited ‘GameStop’ to buy some video games or technology items. And it is that, although at first it was seen as a tender moment of father and son, Both ended up living a very uncomfortable moment.

This happened when they had already finished shopping and were about to put everything in the car. Nevertheless, they did not count on the fact that Ben did not know how to use his partner’s car, because in many photographs he looks closely at the car to see how it worked. In fact, his son tried to help him, but some time later they couldn’t understand how the car worked, so They decided to give up and carry all the purchases in the front of the car.

Now the truth is that neither Affleck nor Jennifer have finally spoken if the rumors about their wedding are true, Well, let’s remember that a few days ago, residents near a five-star hotel would have disclosed secret information, which was that both, fthey had finally married in a rather intimate ceremony where only family and very close friends of the couple were.

And it is that, although they tried to reserve the entire hotel to keep the act private, they did not realize that those who live near the residence noticed that something was happening and that seeing and listening to the celebrities, it would be their wedding.

