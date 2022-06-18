The acclaimed and award-winning action game that is half price on Steam

Its basic edition has a 50 percent discount until next week, while the Ultimate version has a greater discount.





Steam It has us used to very important offers, not only on specific days and with video games that may already be in the past. It always surprises us with some consecrated title and very convenient prices. In this case, a acclaimed and award-winning open world action title can be obtained at a great price for a limited time.

The game that is considered a masterpiece and is half price on Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a western action-adventure video game that takes place in a huge open perspective world of first and third person, with single player and multiplayer components. The title was developed by RockstarGames and was released in 2018 as the prequel to Red Dead Redemption, a cult installment.

The game is currently available on Steam and until the June 23 with a 50 percent discount and a price of 1,250 Argentine pesos. For its part, the ultimate edition also has a promotion until the same date, of 60 percent, and is located in the 1,560 pesos. A game that you can not miss.





What is Red Dead Redemption 2 about?

Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are wanted outlaws. With federal agents and the nation’s best bounty hunters hot on their heels, the gang must make their way through the rugged heartland of America and Survive based on robberies and fights. Arthur must choose between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang.

With bonus content for the History mode and a complete Photo mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared multiplayer world of Red Dead Onlinein which players take on various roles to earn their way across the border as they chase down wanted fugitives as a bounty hunter, build a business as a merchant, uncover exotic treasures as a collector, run a moonshine distillery as a liquorist, and more .

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC also offers HDR support, the ability to run high-end displays (with 4K resolutions and above), multi-monitor setups, widescreen setups, higher frame rates, and more.

