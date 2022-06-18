The 13 Best Meryl Streep Movies, Ranked
Few actresses have managed to stay as solid, brilliant and stable in Hollywood as meryl streep. His presence at every awards season is almost mandatory, and the love he has for him from his peers and the American (and global) public is undeniable. How could she be otherwise? The actress has made her way in the industry through talent, hard work, versatility and sympathy. A career full of great characters that will remain etched in our minds forever.
Streep arrived twice on streaming in the middle of the pandemic with ‘let them talk‘, the last film of Steven Soderbergh which premiered on HBO on December 10, and where she plays a successful writer who decides to go on a cruise with two of her best friends to scare away her demons, heal wounds and enjoy herself as she did long ago. And also with ‘The Prom‘, the cheerful musical directed by Ryan Murphy that arrived on December 11 on Netflix and where it is surrounded by other great stars (Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden and more) to give rhythm to these dark times with music, dance and a story of overcoming and tolerance. This coincidence of releases only comes from demonstrating that Streep does not stop working, and we will continue to see it in the near future with ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay and ‘Babylon’ from Damian Chazelletwo of the most anticipated films of the next season.
Of course, the veteran actress, 71, is very busy. And we are glad. What better way to celebrate her long career than to value his best films, the most essential, our favorites. Although some important ones are left out, such as ‘The Pentagon Files’, which is also one of Tom Hanks’ best films. It is clear that it is not easy to choose, because he has great classics and masterpieces in his filmography, but we tried. They are not ordered in the form of a ranking, because they are all so fantastic that it would be impossible for us to classify them. The street effect.
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, 2021)
Jennifer Lawrence said that on the set of ‘Don’t look back’ everyone called Meryl Streep “GOAT”. Also that Streep herself believed that they called her “goat” because of her seniority and not the true meaning of the expression, “the best of the history.” The mission of DiCaprio and Lawrence’s characters to make the world heed the coming disaster becomes especially dramatic when we see that the president is none other than The GOAT. Seeing Meryl Streep turned into this female surrogate of Trump is the best weapon on the tape.
Kramer vs. Kramer (Robert Benton, 1979)
Meryl Streep’s idyll with the Oscars began to gain strength thanks to this film, for which she won her first statuette for Best Actress. At least the slap Dustin Hoffman gave him out of script was not in vain. And the fact is that the intensity is palpable in this film about the breakup of a couple, very much in the style of the recent ‘Story of a Marriage’, which was undoubtedly inspired by the film by Robert Benton. Streep, barely 30 years old with a successful career ahead of her, is looking fantastic.
Sophie’s Choice (Alan J. Pakula, 1982)
The actress won her second Oscar for Best Actress thanks to this harrowing film of Alan J Pakulain which she plays a Polish woman who lives haunted by her past in the Auschwitz extermination camp during world war II. The demons that haunt her are reflected in the pale face of the actress, who appropriates that fragility in an incredible way. What intensity! And how many tears does she make us shed! It is certainly one of the best films about the Holocaust.
Silkwood (Mike Nichols, 1983)
Before ‘The cake is over’, the tandem Mike Nichols as Nora Ephron gave Meryl Streep a great opportunity to show off. And she did it being nominated again for the Oscar for Best Actress. Based on true events, the story follows Karen Silkwood, a worker and trade unionist at a nuclear power plant who collects evidence to denounce irregularities at the plant. But her investigation angers both her colleagues and her bosses, creating a conflict that will cost her dearly.
Out of Africa (Sydney Pollack, 1985)
how to forget to meryl streep lying on a chair while Robert Redford rinses the shampoo out of her hair. One of those moments in which the colors rise to your cheeks with a mischievous smile. And it’s all thanks to the actress’s performance, which gives the character that mixture of sweetness and forcefulness that made us all fall in love. Based on the novel by Karen Blixenthe story shows us the life of a woman in Kenya, her loves, her disappointments and her great learning.
The Cake Is Over (Mike Nichols, 1986)
A great like Meryl Streep puts herself in the shoes of the story of another great, nora ephron. The famous screenwriter pulls autobiography in this film, where everything fits perfectly: the undeniable chemistry between Streep and Jack Nicholson, the ironic and bittersweet tone of the story, the emotional weight of the protagonist… Of course, it is a film (and an interpretation) that is remembered too little, and that must be vindicated more. As much as these other underrated romantic comedies.
A Cry in the Dark (Fred Schepisi, 1988)
See if Meryl Streep’s performance was good in this Fred Schepisi movie that we could appreciate it even under that terrible wig. Jokes aside, the actress received unanimous applause for this film, based on a true story in which a married couple lost their baby during a vacation in the mountains, and blamed it on a wild dog. A film between judicial and personal drama, and with Sam Neil as the second half of this great interpretive tandem.
The Bridges of Madison (Clint Eastwood, 1995)
Prepare the Kleenex, because this is one of the most beautiful, romantic and emotional films of Meryl Streep. Also one of the most remembered by the general public of her. And we can’t blame them: both she and Clint Eastwood they are to be eaten. The actress plays a housewife who remembers what it was like to live and feel thanks to a brief adventure with a photographer. But will she be able to give it all up for him or will she remain locked in the unhappiness of her domestic life? We already know you know the answer. Oh our heart. It is one of those love movies that you have to see at least once in your life.
The Orchid Thief (Adaptation) (Spike Jonze, 2002)
Not only is this a great movie, but it also shows us a veteran Meryl Streep being the owner and lady of all imaginable records of acting. Perhaps she is not the absolute protagonist (there are also other stories with Nicholas Cage), but his portion in this film of Spike Jonze (with script of charlie kaufman) is masterful. The actress makes each of her appearances in history worth remembering. The scene in which she appears drugged and talking on the phone with Chris Cooper it’s just amazing.
The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankel, 2006)
It seemed like just another romantic comedy, but it turned out to be one of the most beloved, revisited and celebrated of the genre. And it is that she is fantastic in her portrait of the worlds of journalism and fashion, in the learning path of her protagonist (Anne Hathaway) and, of course, the Miranda Presley played by Meryl Streep with such glamor and fierceness that we can only fall at her feet. Well, maybe it’s the only thing we could do against her. She leaves no prisoners. Her first scene in the movie is iconic.
Mama Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)
If there is a film in Meryl Streep’s filmography in which we can say without fear of being wrong that she was having a great time, that is ‘Mamma Mia!’. Well, her and the rest of the cast, who seemed to be overcome with the joyous spirit of ABBA to create this wonderful movie musical. Although it is full of stars, none shines brighter than Streep, who sings, dances, laughs, cries and screams as if Donna Summer had a life of her own beyond the script. One of the best musicals in the history of cinema? Yes.
Doubt (John Patrick Shanley, 2008)
No wonder a Pulitzer Prize-winning play resulted in a movie as brilliant as this one by John Patrick Shanley. Of course, if you have in your distribution Philip Seymour Hoffman, Viola Davis, Amy Adams and Meryl Streep… What can go wrong? It is 1964, we are in the Bronx and the principal of a Catholic school leads her crusade against the new priest, a very disruptive guy with the rules of the institution, to the last consequences, stating without evidence that the man is abusing the first African-American child admitted as a student. Streep nails it like the uptight Aloysius Beauvier: her icy expressions, her impenetrable straightness.
The Iron Lady (Phyllida Lloyd, 2011)
Although we have mixed feelings about what this film shows Phyllida Lloydthere is something that is indisputable: the interpretation of Meryl Streep, who won her third Oscar with her. Her dedication is total when interpreting Margaret Thatcher, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for more than a decade. A woman in a world of men, this biopic tells us, although it does not give so much importance to her political facet. Or, rather, how Thatcher shattered the lives of working class people in many parts of the country that have still not recovered to this day. But what about how well Streep does!
