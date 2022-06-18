The 13 Best Meryl Streep Movies, Ranked

Choose Meryl Streep’s best movies It’s not easy, but let’s try it: here are our twelve favorites of the actress.

Few actresses have managed to stay as solid, brilliant and stable in Hollywood as meryl streep. His presence at every awards season is almost mandatory, and the love he has for him from his peers and the American (and global) public is undeniable. How could she be otherwise? The actress has made her way in the industry through talent, hard work, versatility and sympathy. A career full of great characters that will remain etched in our minds forever.

Streep arrived twice on streaming in the middle of the pandemic with ‘let them talk‘, the last film of Steven Soderbergh which premiered on HBO on December 10, and where she plays a successful writer who decides to go on a cruise with two of her best friends to scare away her demons, heal wounds and enjoy herself as she did long ago. And also with ‘The Prom‘, the cheerful musical directed by Ryan Murphy that arrived on December 11 on Netflix and where it is surrounded by other great stars (Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden and more) to give rhythm to these dark times with music, dance and a story of overcoming and tolerance. This coincidence of releases only comes from demonstrating that Streep does not stop working, and we will continue to see it in the near future with ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay and ‘Babylon’ from Damian Chazelletwo of the most anticipated films of the next season.

Of course, the veteran actress, 71, is very busy. And we are glad. What better way to celebrate her long career than to value his best films, the most essential, our favorites. Although some important ones are left out, such as 'The Pentagon Files', which is also one of Tom Hanks' best films. It is clear that it is not easy to choose, because he has great classics and masterpieces in his filmography, but we tried. They are not ordered in the form of a ranking, because they are all so fantastic that it would be impossible for us to classify them.