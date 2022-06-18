The 11 Best Jack Nicholson Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Chameleonic, versatile, always ready for anything and with some characters to remember. If you add all this, few actors can overshadow him: Jack Nicholson.

The retired American actor has more than 60 films of all kinds in his filmography and has embarked on a lot of projects that make it clear that he is one of the great figures of cinema.

If you want to review his best works, here you will find Jack Nicholson’s 11 Best Movies ordered from worst to best according to reviews.

About Schmidt

Year: 2002

2002 Director: alexander payne

alexander payne Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Hope Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Kathy Bates

Synopsis: A man who feels completely disoriented embarks on a journey in search of his roots to try to give some meaning to his life, but not everything goes as he would like.

What has the critic said?: “[Nicholson] delivers a monumental performance that shatters your expectations and pummels your heart (…)”. (rolling stone)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 85%-74% / IMDb: 7.4

My life is my life

Year: 1970

1970 Director: Bob Rafaelson

Bob Rafaelson Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Billy Green Bush, Fannie Flagg

Synopsis: A boy who was a talent at the piano has to give it up to work. However, when his sister returns home a famous pianist, he decides to return to his origins and resume the path he should never have left.

What has the critic said?: “A popular and engaging drama that focuses on a musician of undoubted talent and messy feelings who abandons his music career and his family world to work in a refinery. It deserves a review.” (The country)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 88%-84% / IMDb: 7.4

the last duty

Year: 1973

1973 Director: Hal Ashby

Hal Ashby Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Randy Quaid, Otis Young, Clifton James

Synopsis: 2 officers have to take a sailor to a prison where he will have to serve a sentence of 8 years. During the trip, the 3 will meet and share experiences and situations that will lead them to question their vision of life.

What has the critic said?: “Good performances for a highly satisfying film” (The country)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 89%-87% / IMDb: 7.5

Batman

Year: 1989

1989 Director: Tim Burton

Tim Burton Distribution: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl

Synopsis: Gotham City lives under the threat of organized crime, which gets help from some corrupt cops. Meanwhile, two journalists try to find out information about a mysterious man dressed as a bat who fights crime on his own, known as Batman.

What has the critic said?: “Burton makes the story his own, casts the Joker in the spotlight and takes us through a dark and baroque Gotham City towards a fight between good and evil infused with large doses of black humor that shines through the original, personal and daring approach to the Batman universe, the setting and the Joker. (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 71%-84% / IMDb: 7.5

The reporter

Year: 1975

1975 Director: michelangelo antonioni

michelangelo antonioni Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Maria Schneider, Jenny Runacre, Ian Hendry

Synopsis: David Locke is a journalist who undertakes a dangerous investigation into the political intrigues that facilitate the implantation of dictatorial regimes in African countries.

What has the critic said?: “It remains one of the most profound, rigorous and rewarding films of its time (…) Slow as death and elegant as an angel, ‘The Passenger’ continues to captivate.” (Boston Glove)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 88%-85% / IMDb: 7.6

some good men

Year: 1997

1997 Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Distribution: Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon

Synopsis: A young and promising Navy lawyer has to defend 2 Marines accused of murder. Although the case does not seem complicated, as the truth begins to come to light, the case takes on unexpected dimensions.

What has the critic said?: “Nicholson, as Brando (20 minutes are enough for him to dominate the film), Cruise, as Tony Curtis (a teen idol on the verge of being an actor), and Reiner, continues to prove that he has a talent for storytelling: 134 minutes without a useless shot ” (frames)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 83%-89% / IMDb: 7.7

Better… impossible

Year: 1997

1997 Director: James L. Brooks

James L. Brooks Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Synopsis: A maniacal writer is the most unpleasant and ungrateful being that one can meet. One day he has to take care of a dog even though he hates animals and everything begins to change in his life.

What has the critic said?: “Nicholson (…) is wonderfully invigorated by Melvin’s wretchedness. (…) Mr. Brooks finds plenty of moments for his sharp script and witty diversions.” (New York Times)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 85%-86% / IMDb: 7.7

Chinatown

Year: 1974

1974 Director: Roman Polansky

Roman Polansky Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez

Synopsis: Divorce Detective Gittes is visited by the wife of Mulwray, the head of the city’s Water Service, who suspects her husband is cheating on her. Everything gets complicated when he receives a visit from another woman with a surprising revelation.

What has the critic said?: “Jack Nicholson is splendid in ‘Chinatown’ and gets plenty of help from a pitch-perfect script (…)” (Telegraph)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 99%-93% / IMDb: 8.2

The glow

Year: 1980

1980 Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers

Synopsis: To solve a creative crisis, writer Jack Torrance agrees to spend the entire winter looking after the isolated Overlook Hotel with his wife, Wendy, and their son, Danny. The latter possesses a special power, the glow, which allows him to see things that others cannot.

What has the critic said?: “One of the icons of horror cinema of all time. If at this point he doesn’t manage to scare you, at least he will put bad vibes in your body and his images will remain engraved on your retina.” (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 85%-93% / IMDb: 8.5

infiltrators

Year: 2006

2006 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Distribution: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg

Synopsis: The FBI’s strategy to take down Frank Costello, the head of the Irish mafia, is to infiltrate an agent in his ranks so that they know what he is going to do next. What they don’t know is that Costello has also planted one of his men among his ranks.

What has the critic said?: “A new classic of American crime cinema from the legendary Martin Scorsese, whose talent shines here at its best (…) It pins you to the seat (…)”. (Rolling Stones)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 90%-94% / IMDb: 8.5

Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus

Year: 1975

1975 Director: milos forman

milos forman Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Michael Berryman, Peter Brocco

Synopsis: a man convicted of assault is committed to a psychiatric hospital. The problem is that the inflexible discipline of the center accentuates its contagious tendency to disorder, so much so that it ends up triggering a war between patients and clinic staff where the fate of each patient in the ward is at stake.

What has the critic said?: “Nicholson explodes on screen with a performance so perfect in timing and understanding of character that it should send half the stars in Hollywood back to acting school.” (New YorkDaily News)

What do users think?: Rotten Tomatoes: 94%-96% / IMDb: 8.7