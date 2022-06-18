The 10 best movies starring Al Pacino and one that beats all the rest

There are not a few actors and actresses who stand out greatly in the Hollywood industry, who star in many of our favorite movies.

Within these stars, without a doubt, one of the most iconic is Al Pacinoone of the essential actors in Hollywood and a veteran with a long career behind him.

VIDEO 10 foolproof movies to watch when you’re bored

Debuting in 1969 with I, NataliaAl Pacino’s career began to stand out in the 70s thanks to one of his most iconic roles and since then he has not stopped acting, being at 82 years old one of the great legends of Hollywood.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review what we consider to be The 10 best Al Pacino movies and one that tops them all.

SERPICO

Year : 1973

: 1973 Duration : 130 min.

: 130 min. Director : Sidney Lumet

: Sidney Lumet Gender: policeman

With his career starting to take off, Al Pacino earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in serpicoa film in which he starred alongside John Randolph, Jack Kehoe, Tony Roberts and Biff McGuire, among others.

Based on real events, the film tells the story of Frank Serpico, an honest and upright policeman who, unlike his colleagues, never allowed himself to be bribed. This caused him problems with his colleagues and he was exposed to very dangerous situations.

THE GODFATHER: PART II

Year : 1974

: 1974 Duration : 200 min.

: 200 min. Director : Francis Ford Coppola

: Francis Ford Coppola Gender: Drama

Undoubtedly Al Pacino’s great role was that of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic trilogybeing one of his most outstanding moments in The Godfather: Part II.

The film tells two parallel stories. On the one hand, there is the story of how Vito Corleone climbed the ranks until he became the extremely powerful mafia boss that he was.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

On the other hand we have the story of Michael Corleone, son of Don Vito, who has been chosen as his father’s successor to take the reins of the family business, with all that this entails.

His excellent work in The Godfather: Part II earned Al Pacino a new Oscar nomination for Best Actor, but Art Carney took it for his role in Harry and Tonto.. The one who did win an Oscar was his partner Robert De Niro for Best Supporting Actor.

DOG AFTERNOON

Year : 1975

: 1975 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. Director : Sidney Lumet

: Sidney Lumet Gender: thriller

Another of Al Pacino’s best films is Dog Day Afternoon, a film directed by Sidney Lumet in which the actor starred alongside John Cazale, Charles Durning, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon and Sully Boyar, among others.

This thriller follows small-time criminals who decide to rob a Brooklyn bank branch, but due to their inexperience, what was planned as an easy robbery turns into a trap for them. and in a show for live television.

His work in Dog Day Afternoon earned Pacino a new Oscar nomination for Best Actor, but this time the award was snatched from him by Jack Nicholson and his equally excellent performance in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus.

THE PRICE OF POWER (SCARFACE)

Year : 1983

: 1983 Duration : 163 min.

: 163 min. Director : Brian DePalma

: Brian DePalma Gender: Drama

could not miss The price of power (Scarface) among the highlights of Al Pacino’s cinema with his iconic role as Tony Montana.

Apart from Al Pacino, this Brian De Palma remake featured actors such as Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Robert Loggia, Miriam Colon and F. Murray Abraham, among others.

10 of the best police and crime series on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video

The film follows the story of Tony Montana, a cold and ruthless Cuban émigré who settles in Miami with the goal of becoming a crime lord.

With the help of his friend Manny Rivera, Tony begins a brilliant criminal career as a cocaine trafficker, gradually climbing in power to access the leadership of a drug organization.. This is our review of The Price of Power.

SUCCESS AT ANY PRICE

Year : 1992

: 1992 Duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. Director : James Foley

: James Foley Gender: Drama

Directed by James Foley success at any price is a dramatic film that stars Al Pacino alongside Ed Harris, Jack Lemmon, Jonathan Pryce, Alan Arkin, Alec Baldwin and Kevin Spacey, among others.

The movie recounts the busy lives of Chicago real estate agents who, despite trying to survive in a highly competitive world and a depressed market, always react with admirable scruples and solidarity.

ESSENCE OF WOMAN

Year : 1992

: 1992 Duration : 157 min.

: 157 min. Director : Martin Brest

: Martin Brest Gender: Drama

Between the best al pacino movies we have essence of womana film directed by Martin Brest that is a remake of the 1974 film Women perfume.

It tells the story of Frank Slade, a moody ex-colonel who has been retired from the service suffering from blindness. During Thanksgiving weekend, young student Charlie Simms, hired by Slade’s family, stays at his house to serve as his guide and make sure he doesn’t drink too much.

10 movies with heartbreaking stories to cry your eyes out that are worth watching

Nevertheless, Frank continues to complicate Charlie’s life, hindering his attempts to approach him and help him, while teaching him a life lesson..

The great interpretive work that Al Pacino did in Essence of a Woman made him win the Oscar for Best Actorbeing to date the only statuette that the actor has obtained.

HEAT

Year : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 172 min.

: 172 min. Director : Michael Mann

: Michael Mann Gender: thriller

Directed by Michael Mann Heat is another one of the best Al Pacino movies in which the actor stars alongside Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, and Ashley Judd, among others.

Its plot follows Neil McCauley, an expert thief whose philosophy is to live without ties or ties that can be an obstacle if things get complicated.

As McCauley’s gang prepares the killing blow, and Detective Vincent Hanna’s team sets out to prevent it, each of them understands that they have to deal with the most brilliant mind they have faced in their career.

Pacino plays Vincent Hanna in the film, the relentless detective who tries by all means to stop the thieves.

DONNIE BRASCO

Year : 1997

: 1997 Duration : 122 min.

: 122 min. Director : Mike Newel

: Mike Newel Gender: Drama

Following with Al Pacino’s best movies we have Donnie Brascoa film in which the actor stars alongside Johnny Depp, Michael Madsen, James Russo, Bruno Kirby and Anne Heche, among others.

Based on true events, the film is set in the 70s and tells the story of Joe Pistone, an FBI agent who has to temporarily leave his family to infiltrate the criminal world.

The best robbery and robbery movies from Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video a la Ocean’s Eleven

For it, Joe Pistone will have to adopt a false identity as the jeweler Donnie Brasco and pretend that he is an unscrupulous gangster.. However, to be accepted by the mobsters you must prove your loyalty and your ability to commit crimes.

Joe’s goal is to investigate the activities of the Bonnano clan, and to do so he gains the trust of Lefty Ruggiero, a gunslinger in decline who never managed to gain access to the highest echelons of power.

THE DILEMMA

Year : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 151 min.

: 151 min. Director : Michael Mann

: Michael Mann Gender: Court Drama

Another of Al Pacino’s best films is The Dilemma, a film in which he stars alongside Russell Crowe, Christopher Plummer and Diane Venora, among others.

Based on true events, the film tells the story of Jeffrey Wigand, a scientist and director of the famous North American tobacco company Brown & Williamson who discovers the substances that create addiction in smokersa secret that the tobacco industry jealously hides.

Lowell Bergman, a television producer, risks his career by inviting Wigand to his show, who sees his life fall apart after revealing the truth to the public. However, no one will emerge unscathed from this battle against the tobacco companies.

THE IRISH

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 209 min.

: 209 min. Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese Gender: thriller

Within Al Pacino’s most recent cinema, it is worth mentioning The Irisha film directed by Marin Scorsese where the actor shares the poster with other greats like Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Based on the book by Charles Brandt I Heard You Paint Housesthe film tells the true story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a hitman believed to have been responsible for or otherwise involved in the murder of legendary trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), whose body to date has not yet been found.

Although both Pacino and Pesci were nominated for Best Supporting Actor for their respective roles in The Irishman, the one who finally won the award was Brad Pitt for his work in once upon a time in hollywood. Here we leave you our review of The Irishman.

THE GODFATHER

Year : 1972

: 1972 Duration : 175 min.

: 175 min. Director : Francis Ford Coppola

: Francis Ford Coppola Gender: Drama

We had already mentioned that his great role is in the trilogy of The Godfatherso that it is not surprising that the Al Pacino film that stands out above all others is, precisely, the first installment of The Godfather.

It tells the story of Don Vito Corleone, respected boss of one of the five great families of the New York mafia. When Corleone, against the advice of ‘Il consigliere’ Tom Hagen, refuses to participate in the drug business, the boss of another gang orders his murder, starting a violent and bloody war between the mafia families.

15 Essential Old (Classic) Movies You Should See

His role as Michael Corleone earned a then-unknown Al Pacino his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. along with his partners Robert Duvall and James Caan, but finally Joel Gray took him for his role in Cabaret.

Here we end our review of The 10 best Al Pacino movies and one that tops them all. With so many great films that he has, it is inevitable to leave out other great works by the actor such as Insomnia, pact with the devil, trapped by his past, Justice for all either The merchant of Veniceamong many others.

What are the best Al Pacino movies for you? Do not hesitate to tell us your recommendations in our comments section.