Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood in a new clip from the film

Warner Bros. has released a new clip online from DC League of Super-Petswhere you can listen to “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version) “ by Taylor Swift. In the DC League of Super-Pets, Unexpected best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Hound, MP the Puffy Pig, Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him save. superheroes. The characters have appeared primarily in the DC Comics comic series, most notably on Adventure Comics.

In the original version, the vocal cast consists of Dwayne Johnson which is the voice of Krypto, Superman’s dog, while Kevin Hart is Ace, Batman’s dog. The rest of the cast includes Keanu Reeves (Batman), Vanessa Bayer (MP), John Krasinski (Superman), Marc Maron (Lex Luthor), Diego Luna (Chip the squirrel), Kate McKinnon And Natasha Lyonne (Merton). In Italy, Lillo will lend her voice to Krypto the Super Dog while Maccio Capatonda will voice the Ace the Hound in the DC League of Super-Pets.

DC League of Super-Pets: the clip of the film with Taylor Swift in the background

Jared Stern, expert scriptwriter and consultant for “LEGO®” films, makes his debut as an animated film director. The screenplay, written by Stern himself with his longtime collaborator John Whittington, is based on the characters DC and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti. Stern’s creative team also includes production designer Kim Taylor (“LEGO® Ninjago – The Movie“) And editors David Egan (“Game Night – Guess Who’s Dying Tonight? ”,“ How I ruin your holidays“) And Jhoanne Reyes (“Teen Titans GO!“,”Young Justice“). The music is by Steve Jablonsky (The films “Transformers“).