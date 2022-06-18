Taylor Swift and Honorary Degree in Fine Arts (with speech to students)

Cheers for Taylor Swift. The American singer-songwriter, who in the last decade has established record upon record, received a honorary degree in Fine Arts by virtue of the quality of the artistic work expressed in his young career. To confer the title was the prestigious New York Universityduring the graduation ceremony at the class 2022, within the Yankee Stadium.

With in the head the touch and on him the purple toga, the color of the university that he had already dedicated in the past a whole course to her work as a successful artist and entrepreneur, Taylor walked around together with the other students. She then she went on stage and took the microphone for a short motivational speech. “I risked being deleted from the internet and I’m almost lost my careerSaid the 32-year-old American star.

“This allowed me to have excellent knowledge of each type of wine“. A joke, to return with a smile to the very delicate diatribe with Kanye West And Kim Kardashian. He doesn’t mention names, but his words seem to postpone to the 2016 episodewhen the rapper quoted the singer in one of his lines with unkind words: she claimed she hadn’t been seen but Kim posted on social media the phone call of the conversation.

Cracked relationships since 2009, actually, when Kanye interrupted the Taylor agi awards ceremony MTV Video Music Awards shouting that the clip of Beyoncé it was fantastic. An event that marked Taylor’s life, just like that audio note posted on the web that spilled one on her avalanche of insults. In 2020, that phone call was published in full and, luckily for Taylor, the truth has come out.

«We are guided by the our instinct, from our desires and fears, and sometimes you will ruin everything. I will too and probably you will read it on the internetAdded the singer speaking to the crowd. “They will happen to us difficult things. But we will learn and recover. We will become more resilient thanks to them. As long as we’re lucky enough to to breathewe will inhale, we will breathe, we will breathe deeply, we will exhale“.

“Now I am one female doctorso I know how breathing works ».

