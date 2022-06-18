Taika Waititi says it would be a crime against humanity not to have a Thor nude

The premiere of the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer, and the trailers have left us more anxious because the film finally reaches the cinema. There are many good things to expect from the film, among them is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will also become Mighty Thor in this story. Also the appearance of Russell Crowe as Zeus is something that everyone wants to see. And the cherry on the cake is the participation of Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods. But if there is something that surprised us about the trailer, it was Thor’s nudity.

You can also read: Chris Hemsworth Admits He Was Bored Being Thor Before Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth is an actor well known for his amazing physique. Even among actors who stay fit to play superheroes, he stands out, and several of his peers have joked about how imposing the actor is in person. In addition Hemsworth is also known for his sense of humor, and as soon as Taika Waititi took over the direction of Thor: Ragnarok- 92%, it was noted that they worked very well together. Now the director returns to direct Chris in this new film and it is with that sense of humor that we are presented with a small nude of Thor.

The last time we saw the character, he was in very poor physical and mental condition. After having lost practically everything Thor would have fallen into a depression, feeling guilty for having failed. Maybe there are people who didn’t really enjoy the fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but the truth is that it is consistent with the emotional state in which the character was. In the end, after redeeming himself and having a good conversation with his mother, we see Thor wanting to return to action.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame we see Thor still overweight join the Guardians of the Galaxy and relinquish the throne of Asgard to Valkyrie. In this the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder we see how he decides to get back in shape getting back that athletic body so characteristic of him. His physique is part of his evolution as a character, representing that Thor returns to feel like the warrior he has always been, but apparently it is no longer enough and he is not satisfied with the life of continuous conflict and fights. This time we will see a Thor who wants to live in peace. Obviously the peace will not last, because Gorr, the butcher of gods, will begin his massacre and the god of thunder will have to intervene to stop him.

You might be interested in: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi reveals how she convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster

Chris HemsworthAs we have already mentioned, he is an actor who always keeps himself in very good shape, and it is not uncommon for the films he participates to include many scenes of him shirtless. Taika Waititi comments that nudity was always part of the script and luckily neither Disney nor Marvel had a problem with it. The director is currently promoting Lightyear – 83%, where he lends his voice to the character of Mo Morrison, and in an interview with comicbook.com took the time to talk about Thor:

We all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning. It was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands that. It would just be, it would be a waste not to show it. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, you have to provide it to the masses.

As soon as the trailer came out, the nude was the topic of conversation and in fact it was said that it was the most reproduced moment by people. It may also be that that scene stood out because there is a nod to Loki in one of Thor’s back tattoos. Previously Waititi had also shown us a nude of the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarök as a joke.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled to be released on July 7 and, as mentioned before, there is much to see in this new film. The expectations are very high with respect to the villain in particular, and that is that Christian bale is an unusual signing for Marvel. There is also a lot of curiosity about the character of Jane and how they will adapt her story as Mighty Thor, for those who have read the comic you will know that it is very moving.

Don’t leave without reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Says The Movie Is Influenced By Famous Rom-Coms