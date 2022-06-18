Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta and Haley Joel Osment pay tribute to Bruce Willis after his retirement: “He is a true legend”

After M. Night Shyamalan shared an emotional message yesterday at the news of the withdrawal of Bruce Willis for his diagnosis of aphasia, the actor Haley Joel Osment He has also wanted to launch his own tribute to the American through social networks. Both co-starred in the unforgettable The sixth Sense in 1999, for which they shared great moments together.

“It’s been hard to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to, first on the big screen and then, by a stroke of luck, in person,” Osment began of Willis. “He is a true legend who has enriched all of our lives, with a singular career spanning nearly half a century”.

The work of both in the film directed by Shyamalan caused Osment to learn a lot from the actor. “I am very grateful for what I was able to witness firsthand and for the massive amount of work he created for us to enjoy for years to come“.

Osment ended the message expressing “his respect and deep admiration” to Bruce Willis and his family, as well as the “good humor” with which they had taken this whole affair, which we learned about thanks to his daughter Rumer Willis.

Stallone and Travolta’s messages of support

Other actors who have wanted to send messages of support to Willis these days have been Sylvester Stallone Y John Travolta, who praised Willis’ indelible mark on action movies. The first shared a series of images of both together, among which we found his participation in the franchise The mercenaries. A post that was accompanied by a nice message: “We go back a long way, praying for you and your wonderful family…”.

For their part, Travolta and Willis worked together on look who’s talking Y pulpfiction, which these days was celebrating its 28th anniversary at the Oscar Awards. “Years later of working together and becoming good friends, he told me: ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous her soul is. i love you bruce“Without a doubt, Hollywood mourns the early retirement of a great myth.

