SuperWheel, the non-electric bicycle that takes advantage of the cyclist’s weight to assist pedaling – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Super Wheel has introduced a revolutionary new technology for pedal assisted bikes. It is a mechanical system that, implemented on the rear wheel, uses the cyclist’s weight and a series of springs to transform potential energy into kinetic energy. The result translates to increases the power generated by the rider by 30% . Therefore, neither a battery nor a motor is required. SuperWheel adapts to practically all bicycles on the market and is now available for reservation at a price of 475 euros.

As indicated by the website cleanrider.com, Simon Chan, founder of SuperWhell, was seeking to patent an alternative technological solution to electric bicycles. “Each year our planet generates 50 million tons of electronic waste and a large part of it, including toxic materials, ends up in landfills.” Chan assures that this fact gives him goosebumps and was the main precursor to the creation of a technology that converts the potential energy stored by the cyclist’s weight into kinetic energy to move the wheels of the bicycle.

Chan started thinking about an improved bicycle when he was 14 years old. In his native country, he received a Innovation Voucher (an innovation voucher) from Enterprise Ireland that helped fund the R&D of his new technology, which he worked on with the University of Ulster in 2010. By 2013, he had the first prototype ready.

SuperWheel is a system of eight external springs and an internal mechanism that harnesses the rider’s weight to convert power energy into rotational kinetic energy. The result is an extra 30% pedal assistance.

SuperWheel is a wheel that helps the cyclist pedal no need for electricity, favoring the transformation of the energy that is stored in its weight. The system consists of an external set of eight springs located around the axis of the wheel and an internal mechanism which is located inside the wheel hub and is responsible for converting the energy and making it rotate.

The rider’s weight compresses the springs at the top of the wheel and decompresses those at the bottom. Using the center as a pivot, the mechanism converts potential energy into rotational kinetic energy. According to SuperWheel the result is impressive, since manages to increase the power generated by the cyclist by 30%.

The assistance offered by the system has its limits. One of them is that on very steep slopes it may lose some efficiency due to the geometric location of the springs. However, the list of his qualities is extensive and it may appeal to those riders who don’t want to electrify their effort. SuperWheel can be adapted to the majority of traditional bicycles and is very simple to install. does not provide a excessive extra weight since there is neither a battery nor a motor. Also there are no autonomy limits. The system always provides its support without the need for polluting or complicated electronic components to recycle.

SuperWheel is now available for reservation through its website. The sale price is from 475 euros, of which 200 euros must serve as a prior deposit. It is available for two wheel sizes: 700mm and 26 inches (centimeters). When making the reservation, you must indicate the weight of the cyclist who is going to use it, the type of tire and the number of gears in the gearbox (the 9-speed option implies an extra price of 10 euros).