Striped T-shirt: history of the marine trend

Launched by Coco Chanel in 1913 as a must in bathing clothing on the Normandy coast, the striped sweater has always had something to do with the sea, but before the 19th century, fashion still had to deal with it. From the 1600s on, striped clothing was called “Devil’s cloth”, and was intended for a humble and marginal segment of the population: from jesters, prisoners and prostitutes, to Breton sailors, whose clothing was entirely characterized by horizontal stripes for effectively identify those who have fallen overboard. In 1858 the famous “tricot rayé” was inserted among the official outfits of the Marine Nationale, characterized by a jersey fabric that sports twenty-one white lines alternating with twenty-one indigo blue lines, indicating the triumphs of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Coco Chanel with the striped shirt. SashaGetty Images

In no time at all, the marinière – or breton – with its flared neck and trocar sleeves, became the perfect prey for the designers of the following century, who clothed it with a new meaning through fresh and unexpected interpretations. After a first revolutionary approach by Mademoiselle Chanel, the striped shirt passes through the eccentric wardrobe of Pablo Picasso, who in 1939 gives it his love with a series of ten paintings, up to modeling itself on the bodies of iconic actresses such as Marilyn Monroe, who wears it in red and white versions, and Audrey Hepburn, who makes her the key piece of every outfit. But in addition to sealing the classic style of American celebrities of the 1950s, the Breton perfectly embodies the bohemian and naive aura of the characters of the Nouvelle Vague, in the films of Jean-Luc Godard and Roberto Rossellini.

Pablo Picasso with his striped shirt. George StroudGetty Images

Audrey Hepburn wears the striped shirt. Phil BurchmanGetty Images

And while the junoesque Brigitte Bardot and the androgynous Jane Birkin vie for the title of It Girl of French fashion, the marinière sails overseas to reach the unisex style of Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol and Lou Reed, passing from the emblem of “Dolce Vita” evoking a rebellious creativity, picking up a little of that cursed allure that has accompanied it since its origins.

But there is one film in particular that in the Eighties radically changed the fate of striped tricot, captivating one of the most significant French designers in the history of fashion: “Querelle de Brest” by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, based on the novel of the same name by the writer “maudit” Jean Genet, tells the follies of the beautiful sailor Querelle, between homosexual loves, perversions and drug smuggling. Jean Paul Gaultier, fascinated by the charisma of such a profane protagonist, converts the sensuality of the sailor into a series of kaleidoscopic reworkings of the striped shirt, from the bottle of his first men’s fragrance “Le Mâle”, to the recent capsule “Les Marins”, which celebrates the maison’s legendary garments in collaboration with Alan Crocetti, Lecourt Mansion, Marvin M’Toumo, Ottolinger and Palomo Spain.

JPG is wearing his striped shirt. Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

Combined with animal prints, sailor hats and a whole universe of genderless garments, with the Enfant Terrible of fashion the striped shirt lives a thousand lives in the name of irreverence and diversity ante litteram, as well as becoming the costume for superhero of the designer himself. In every memorable Jean Paul Gaultier show, regardless of inspiration, a conjugation of the marinière peeks out between the looks: the mermaid silhouette of Spring 2000 is unforgettable, in which the stripes expand into a pomp of feathers at the bottom of the suit; not to mention Spring 2020, his last show, which saw the DNA of the striped shirt change into transparent bodysuits and origami tops; and finally, how not to mention the 2005 Men’s Spring, with couples of models / newlyweds who parade side by side wearing layered dresses, low-cut striped tank tops and sailor hats.

Gigi Hadid wears a revisited version of the striped shirt, at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in 2020. Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

La marinière was the protagonist of an exciting journey into the fluid and genderless imaginary, when representing gender diversity was still a taboo. Jean Paul Gaultier rewrote and twisted the codes of a classic garment – “French like Camembert!” – outlining an unscrupulous seafaring imaginary, at times perhaps a little kitschy, but always avant-garde.

