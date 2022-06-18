Steam allows us to enjoy 5 free video games for a limited time

Steam is the platform par excellence for PC gamers, always with the permission of the Epic Games Store, which has been gaining strength every time since its official launch and also has very interesting offers, such as the new free game that was recently revealed .

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the Valve platform continues to win this battle in terms of active users on the page and it is common to see that it has totally free proposals for its players to enjoy the best mode of the catalog they offer. This time we bring you 5 free content that you can play from this very moment on Steam.

All free Steam games for a limited time

This time we show you all these games that are available at zero cost on Steam, although we recommend that you claim them right now, since some of the offers are very close to ending, so it will be better to add them to your account as soon as possible. catalog or will no longer be available.

GTFO

This is the free Steam video game for this weekend and can be played at no cost until next Monday, June 20. GTFO is a cooperative first-person shooter game with fantastic overtones of horror and survival developed by the independent Swedish studio 10 Chambers, which will offer you great hours of gameplay with your friends on these days of rest.

tell me why

Tell Me Why is Dontnod Entertainment’s multi-award winning episodic adventure game in which the twins use their supernatural bond to uncover the truth of their troubled past, reads its Steam listing. It is one of the most interesting free video games, since it is from the creators of Life is Strange and it is available free of charge throughout the month of June to celebrate Pride.

ARK: Survival Evolved

While many are waiting for Ark II, the sequel starring Vin Diesel that will arrive sooner on Xbox consoles, Steam allows all its users to play its first installment completely free of charge. Enter a world populated by dinosaurs in which you will have to survive with what you find in the environment, crafting materials, constructions and everything you want in one of the most popular games of the genre.

Capcom Arcade Stadium

If you like arcade games and you’re on a high dose of nostalgia, Capcom Arcade Stadium is all you need, as it’s free on Steam until next month. In addition, it is accompanied by the Street Fighter II DLC, making it a very interesting option. Shooting, fighting, action… you can find it all in this fantastic collection of retro games that will take you straight to the arcades while also offering amazing new features that you wish you had back then.

Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

The latest video game is not really a video game, but content for Dying Light that will expand your gaming experience on the Techland title if you already have it in your Steam library. This pack includes the following: