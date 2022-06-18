Spot Lancia, Capotondi, Ferretti, testimonial, setting, song, analysis

The Roman actress is the new face of the advertising campaign of the car company that launches the model created by the stylist Alberta Ferretti on the market.

The new one has been on the air for a few weeks Spot Lancia Y 2022. The protagonist is the actress Cristiana Capotondi. The new advertising campaign is signed by Armando Testa. The direction is instead of Needle Sandwiches.

Launch Y, presentation of the commercial

There Launch is an automobile manufacturer founded in Turin at the beginning of the twentieth century. In the The nineties has Lancia Y model launched on the market of which they have followed two other versionsin 2003 and 2011.

After selling a large amount of cars, he chose to produce one special version with the collaboration of designer Alberta Ferretti, which proposes a personal one gray tint of the bodywork. In some parts, however, it is also possible to admire gods pink light spots which symbolize femininity.

The spot is indeed aimed mainly to the female target, who chooses small size cars for getting around the city without any problems However renounce to the aesthetic aspect, such as the attention to detail and the design. For this reason Lancia has chosen the claim Many Personalities, Yours.

The company, like all other competitors, is also trying to produce vehicles with an increasingly reduced environmental impact; focusing oneco-sustainability.

Cristiana Capotondi celebrity endorsement

To launch the Alberta Ferretti model, Lancia has chosen how celebrity endorsement the actress Cristiana Capotondi, who has already lent his face for some sadvertising pots. In addition to being a character much loved by womenthe Capotondi reflects the characteristics of the brandbased oneleganceon the femininity and on the refinement.

To make the spot more incisive are also his delicate features and the light makeup that strengthen the angelic gaze.

Cristiana Capotondi he also told, in cinema and on TV, the women in all its facets, illustrating a cross-section of our country. Always for Lancia Y has just made a video against violence against women, designed for digital communication. It is in fact also available on the Youtube platform.

Lancia Y advertising, story, setting, analysis

In opening scene of the spot Cristiana Capotondi is in the atelier for try on some outfits. The song is broadcast in the background Por a cabeza by Carlos Gardel. There scenography it’s a lot essential. In fact, there is a gray sofa and countless mirrors to admire yourself from various angles.

There hero you have loose hair and just wore a long gray dress, with a weave on the belly. When though looks in the mirror note acompletely different picture. It appears in fact with i Hair collected and with a identical dress but pink in color. The two shades are chosen in a reasoned way because they represent the combination of colors selected by Ferretti.

Cristiana Capotondi greets her alter ego who returns smiling. Suddenly, however, the Capotondi in pink runs through all the mirrors of the atelier until grab the hand of the other self to experience the reality of the other. The first is in fact a very woman rational, polite, shy. The other is more outgoing, ironic, exuberant.

The Capotondi in pink then decides to flee and along the way catches the eye of Alberta Ferretti. She then finds herself in front of the new Lancia Y and is struck by the design and the stylist’s initials shown in various parts of the car.

The two versions of the Capotondi then they meet again in the car they try together. The company sends the message that not only their car fits various types of personalities. But often it is multiple personalities that coexist within each of us.