‘Spiderhead’: a sinister Chris Hemsworth tries to fly past Thor | Culture

After the winning game of Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the 1986 blockbuster that in recent weeks has managed to breathe life back into long-suffering movie theaters around the world with a film that is not (completely) about superpowers, its director, Joseph Kosinski, premieres spider-heada thriller science fiction prison that comes to Netflix with those labels that, under the lure of the paternalistic warning, actually work as an insane attraction: “Drugs, toxic substances, violence, sex and suicide.”

spider-head respond to those tags without adding anything new to any of them. The film is based on a story by George Saunders published in 2010 in The New Yorker and it is set in a future where a series of convicts have a chance to shorten their sentences if they agree to be the guinea pigs in a medical experiment. Far from being an action movie, although it may seem so at the start with Supertramp opening with The Logical Song a random play list of greatest hits that will include a sequence of Hemsworth dancing barefoot to Roxy Music, this is a film that takes place practically only indoors and mainly in two spaces: the control cabin of the experiment and the glass cage where when a prisoner is asked about the Rwandan genocide is laughable or where they have sex as if there were no tomorrow induced by a drug that makes everything look rosy.

spider-head brings together two very familiar actors from Kosinski’s millionaire action movies: Chris Hemsworth, star of Kosinski’s debut with Tron: Legacy (2010), and Miles Teller, who acts in Only The Brave (2017) and in Top Gun: Maverick. Both are the best of a film that, despite having disturbing moments, stands out above all for a Hemsworth capable of providing humor to his sinister character and a tormented Teller who, to redeem his guilt, gives his body to a drug that, you can imagine , It’s not what it seems.

Hemsworth is at the forefront of this experiment from his almost two meters tall and without a doctor’s coat. The Australian actor thus brings to his field a bespectacled laboratory villain who has a lot of Silicon Valley enlightenment. The drug from his experiment is applied from a mobile app and with it the perverse scientist controls the emotions of some prisoners dominated by a technological and chemical Big Brother. An idea that gets stuck in its own statement without allowing Hemsworth to take flight beyond Thor.

SPIDER-HEAD Address: Joseph Kosinski. Interpreters: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tess Haubrich, Nathan Jones. Gender: Science fiction. United States, 2022. Duration: 106 minutes. Premiere: June 17.

