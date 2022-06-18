“Sometimes I walked naked on the set”

Some actors are not at all comfortable with nudity, while others try to solve the problem with radical solutions … Christina Ricciwho in order to prepare to shoot several naked scenes decided to walk naked for a movie set.

To tell it was the actress herself during a roundtable of Variety with other stars, to whom she told that she had used this method to exorcise the discomfort of shooting nude scenes in a film in which he would have had several to shoot (presumably Black Snake Moan, which also starred Samuel L. Jackson and Justin Timberlake).

“Once fhere is this movie where I was naked most of the time. And what made me most uncomfortable was the discomfort of other people in seeing me naked. So what I did, and now probably wouldn’t be allowed, was get naked“recalled the Wednesday actress.

“It was like saying ‘Don’t make me feel that weird, like I’m the one who has to be ashamed’. I just wanted the people around me to stop having who knows what reaction to it, because at that point I could forget that I was naked“elaborated again, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney calling it a kind of ‘power move’ at that point.

“And it worked! But it was one of the few times she was able to feel comfortable naked in front of the camera“finally concluded Ricci.