Sofía Vergara unrecognizable in her last public appearance

Forget about the

Sofia Vergara who you’ve seen in 11 seasons of ‘Modern Family’. Of that exuberant woman who walks with a great body on red carpets and photocalls. Because she has gotten into the role of Griselda Blanco, the best-known drug trafficker in Colombia, for a project with which he fulfills a dream. And it is that the actress has been working for a long time to get ahead and we finally have the first images of her protagonist in full shooting. But we warn you now: you’ll have to look twice to recognize Sofía Vergara in the photos.

It is that even she seems to have a hard time recognizing herself, that she has to reach for her mobile phone.

Sofía Vergara has had to cut her very long hair, one of his hallmarks and has had to change his makeup. All to resemble this sinister character so remembered in Colombia, known as ‘The Cocaine Queen’. A ruthless and intelligent woman whom the actress is delighted to bring to life.

where are these heels that the Colombian always wears? Where these tight dresses with which she shows off her

spectacular and stunning figure? Well, nothing, it seems that they stayed on the set of ‘Modern Family’, because the character that she plays in this new series, ‘Griselda’, is completely different from Gloria. What will not change is the pride in their roots of which he presumes whenever he can.

And pay attention because Sofía Vergara not only gets into the skin of the protagonist, but also is one of the producers of the series. It is a very ambitious project and in which the Colombian has been fully involved. For her, bringing Griselda Blanco’s life to the screen was fulfilling a dream, and she is already doing it.

But watch out, besides ‘Griselda’ comes from Netflix and the creators of ‘Narcos’, one of the most successful series on the platform worldwide. With these ingredients and with the participation of

Sofia Vergara as the protagonist, it smells like a ball from here.

