Sofía Vergara always wears this guest dress because she knows she is a great guy

The red carpet for the biggest night in cinema has finally been rolled out! The Oscar Awards were made to be asked and, although all the editions used to be held in the month of February, this 2021, as a consequence of the pandemic, has been delayed until March 27 (although in Spain we have seen them during the early hours of the March 27 to 28 due to the time change). One of the first celebrities to walk the red carpet at the Oscars was Jaime Lee Curtis and our beloved Penélope Cruz, with a flat stomach effect Chanel, made herself beg, however, outside the gala, there is also a lot of glamor and Sofía Vergara demonstrated it. The Colombian actress attended the Vanity Fair party with a dress that will inspire guests at weddings to be held in 2022.

Make-up The natural makeup of roses and pearls that we will copy Clara Galle to be a guest of 10 Keep reading

Sofía Vergara, once again, demonstrated why she is one of the most admired actresses with her style. She is a woman with curves and loves to enhance them, both inside and outside the red carpet, which is where it brings out its most sophisticated side. the protagonist of Modern Familyand opted, once again, for a party dress with bare shoulders that enhanced the chest. And, beware, that is not the only trick of her dress because the draped waist it is perfect for creating an optical wasp waist effect.

The actress opted for a long dress, as required by Hollywood protocol, in beige, but the curious thing about the fabric of her dress was the degraded effect, which made the design worn by Sofía Vergara one of the most special of the night.