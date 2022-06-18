Simu Liu (‘Shang-Chi’) Joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ Movie

In a few months, the idea of ​​making a film of Barbie It has gone from being pilgrim to essential. In other words, the title was accompanied from its birth by very interesting people who were willing to work on the first real-action cinematographic adventure of the Mattel doll, such as the screenwriter Devil Cody and the comedian Amy Schumer. However, both distanced themselves from the project at one time or another, and it continued to flutter around Hollywood offices until the illustrious (creative and sentimental) couple of Noah Baumbach Y Greta Gerwig he wanted to take over the script. Without Greta, signer of Lady Bird Y little womenI would rule out directing it.





Today we know that Gerwig is indeed the director of Barbieand that the cast is led by margot robbie like the eponymous character and Ryan Gosling like Ken, her eternal suitor. The film is co-produced by Mattel Films and LuckyChap Entertainment (a label led by Robbie), and in recent days has added some very promising faces to its cast. On one hand we have America Ferreraknown for Ugly Betty. And on the other, according to SlashFilmto nothing less than Simu Liuwhom many of us knew as the protagonist of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

Liu landed the part by applying himself via Twitter, and went on to star in one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel movies of the past year. Shang Chi, even without being able to be released in China as the leadership of the MCU longed for, obtained a not inconsiderable collection in times of COVID-19, and shot Liu’s fame. One that has ended up leading to his election for Barbie as a character of some importance but unidentified. There are those who speculate that it will be Allan Sherwood, the “best friend” of Ken whose dolls were introduced in the 60s, but nothing is confirmed.

Barbiefor the rest, has not yet tested a release date.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.