‘She’, the song chosen by Chenoa for the walk to the altar

‘She’, Elvis Costello’s version of the theme written by Charles Aznavour and Herbert Kretzmeris the song that Chenoa and Miguel Sánchez Encinas have chosen for the moment in which the singer makes the walk to the altar on the arm of her father, according to the magazine ¡Hola!

Aznavour’s original version, which It was published as a single in 1974 and composed as a theme for the British television series ‘Seven Faces of Woman’can be heard in the opening credits of the film Notting Hill (protagonist for Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant), while Costello’s adaptation plays at the end of it.

Laura Pausini, Il Divo and Dave Stewart have also covered Shewhose lyrics we reproduce below in Spanish:

“She,

It may be the face I can’t forget

a trace of pleasure that I regret,

it can be my treasure or the price to pay,

It may be the song that Solomon sings,

it may be the freshness that autumn brings,

can be a hundred sad things

throughout a day.

She,

can be the beauty or the beast,

it may be the famine or the feast,

can turn every day into heaven or hell.

She can be the mirror of my dreams

the smile reflected in a stream of water,

she may not be what she may seem,

inside his shell.

She, who always seems so happy and proud,

whose eyes can be so discreet and proud,

no one is allowed to see them when he cries.

She can be the love that can and hopes to last

can come to me from the shadows of the past

I will remember until the day I die.

She,

may be the reason i survive

where and why I am alive.

The one I’ll worry about in the hard and rainy years,

I, I will face your laughter and your tears,

and I will make them my souvenir,

wherever I go I have to go,

the meaning of my life is…

She, she, she”