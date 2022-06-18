Shawn Mendes concert tickets in Bologna, April 2, 2022

Shawn Mendes in concert in Italy – the Canadian artist will take the stage of theUnipol Arena from Bologna the April 2, 2022 for the only Italian stage of Wonder The World Tour 2022. Here are tickets, prices and concert bus reserved for fans. ** postponed to May 31, 2023 **

ATTENTION: the concert was postponed to June 1, 2023. THE tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date.

After the incredible success of the Italian concerts in March 2019 on the occasion of Shawn Mendes The Tourthe artist is ready to come back live with a new tour, the Wonder The World Tour 2022which will also touch Italy with an unmissable appointment at theUnipol Arena from Bologna, and with a second appointment in Milan.

On stage, the artist will present live his greatest hits and songs fromlatest album Wonder released on December 4, 2020. In 2021, the singer released the single “Summer Of Love “ ft Tainy. To open the concert King Princess.

Shawn Mendes in Italy

April 2, 2022 * remaining until May 31, 2023

@ Bologna, Unipol Arena

Shawn Mendes concert tickets

To buy tickets for the Shawn Mendes concert, all you have to do is click on the Ticketone website in the gray box below:

Ticket prices

Pit Area: 132.25 euros

Parterre A: € 79.35

Parterre B: 69.00 euros

1 Numbered Sector: 79.35 euros

1 Numbered Sector limited visibility: 79.35 euros

2 Numbered Sector: 69.00 euros

2 Numbered Sector limited visibility: 69.00 euros

VIP PACK

Diamond Guitar + Meet & Greet: 805.72 euros

Gold Meet & Greet: 618.72 euros

Silver Shawn Access: 365, 48 euros

Merch Package Pit 315.98 euros

Merch Package First numbered sector: 257.79 euros

You can buy tickets for some foreign dates of the Wonder World Tour 2022 here: WWW.TICKETMASTER.IT

Shawn Mendes concert bus

Bus events, partner of Team World, organizes Coaches RESERVED FOR FANS ONLY to reach the Unipol Arena for the Shawn Mendes concert on April 2, 2022. Departures are scheduled from all over Italy.

SHAWN MENDES CONCERT BUS

