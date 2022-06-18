Shakira files Piqué and points to Damiano David of the Maneskin

The Colombian pop star ready to turn the page after the long love affair with the Barcelona footballer, with whom she had two children

It is no longer a novelty: Shakira and Gerard Piqué broke up. After twelve years and two children together, Milan and Sasha, the artist and the footballer have decided to share their paths. They announced the breakup with a short press release, but did not reveal the real reasons for the breakup.

For weeks there was talk of a betrayal by the Barcelona player, with a 20-year-old waitress he met in a club, but according to some the pop star and his partner were an open couple for at least three years. Behind the rupture, therefore, other reasons still unknown to the general public could be hidden.

These days Shakira and Piqué are looking for a deal for the sake of their children, who are now 9 and 6 years old. A necessary agreement since the couple is not never married. Meanwhile, it seems that the South American is determined to move.

For the love of Gerard she had left America and moved to Spain but is now ready to reverse. She shakira wants to return to live in Miami where she owns a luxurious mansion she purchased her when she was engaged to Antonio de la Ruathe son of the former President of Argentina whom he has loved for eleven years.

The meeting between Shakira and Damiano of the Maneskin

Now a juicy gossip comes from Dagospia: it seems that Shakira has “aimed” Damiano David of the Maneskin. The two met at the Cannes Film Festival and on Instagram the musician posted a shot together, publicly asking the Roman to collaborate together. However, it seems that the 45-year-old does not find the former winner of Sanremo only talented but also very sensual …Giorgia Soleri must be on alert?

For about three years, in fact, Damiano dei Maneskin he is happily engaged to the model, influencer and poet Giorgia Soleri, who has supported a lot in the last period. The girl has long been suffering from endometriosis and vulvodynia, still little known female disease. With her battle on social networks, on TV and in Parliament, Soleri is doing everything possible to bring about an important change in Italy.