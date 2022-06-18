Sergio Mayer falls out of a wheelchair after showing his inclusion

The famous actor and former politician had a bad time in front of the media cameras when he tried to show his most human side, trying to raise awareness about the issue of people with disabilities.

The also former member of Garibaldi was part of a meeting, where there was a group of people with different abilities and for which reason he decided to get into a wheelchair to start a tour with those present. However, it seems that things did not go quite as the actor thought as he showed some difficulties with handling the wheelchair.

In case you missed it: The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gómez

Once he mastered the walk, the actor tried to move forward in front of the cameras showing that walking in a wheelchair was an activity that he had already mastered, but when he tried to make a wrong move he lost control and fell backwards before the eyes of all present.

After experiencing that uncomfortable moment, Sergio stood up immediately and argued in front of the cameras, the incredible difficulty of moving around in a wheelchair, in addition to trying to raise awareness about what people with disabilities experience daily.

Continue reading: Do not forget Karol G? Anuel surprises by “naming” her in full concert in front of his wife

“Hopefully they will give it some publicity. It is very difficult, very complicated. We are on an esplanade, everything is smooth, I can’t imagine going down a sidewalk or going up on a cobblestone. I just stood up, I backed up a bit and fell” were the words of Sergio Mayer

To conclude, he invited the population and the people who were present to become aware and be more empathic, seeking to support vulnerable groups. However, the reactions on social networks were not positive, as they commented that it was only to hide and show off their “altruism”.