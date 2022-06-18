Selena Gomez would like to be invisible for a day

secures Selena Gomez that, if he could choose, he would like to “be invisible for a day” since “he sins of wanting to please everyone”, an aspect in which he resembles Mavis Dracula, the character he gives voice to in the saga “Transylvania hotel”.

“I am guilty of wanting to please, of wanting everyone to be happy. Something that is also Mavis’s goal, since she tries to keep the family together and everyone gets along,” said the singer and actress in an interview for the premiere of the fourth installment in the cartoon franchise.

After three successful theatrical releases, the characters from “Hotel Transylvania” return this Friday with a new adventure for the whole family that will be available worldwide through the Amazon Prime platform.

Gomez has been voicing the protagonist of the animated saga for almost ten years, which has a cast that also includes Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn and Steve Buscemi.

“Each film has been a challenge for me, because I have continued to grow and my voice has also changed,” recalls Gomez. “So every time I went back to the studio, I needed to record several takes to return to the same character and keep his voice so high”

Within the competitive and varied world of animation, this title from Sony Pictures Animation, which takes up classic characters from the world of horror such as Dracula and Frankenstein’s monster and turns them into protagonists of adventures for the little ones, has managed to carve out an important niche in Hollywood.

Since its premiere in 2012, “Hotel Transylvania” and its two sequels – released in 2015 and 2018 – have earned more than 1,000 million dollars and maintain a loyal audience, something increasingly difficult in the film industry.

Proof of the passage of time is that the actress, who debuted in the franchise at the age of 20 and is now 29, is now one of the producers of the fourth film, whose full title is “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”.

In the new film, the protagonists discover an invention that turns humans into monsters and monsters into humans, so Dracula and his friends transform into people while Mavid’s husband, Johnny (Andy Samberg), enjoys his new life as a monster

When the machine stops working, Mavis travels the world to find a solution to undo the change before it’s too late.

“It’s fun to throw in a bit of adult humor as well and have everyone enjoy it,” Gomez notes of the possible “secret” to the franchise’s success.

Although it is not the only production that the artist stars in with great popularity.

“Selena + Chef”, the cooking show that premiered in 2020, is already preparing its fourth season on HBO Max, and the Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” will premiere a second batch of episodes after the first has This year he received nominations for the Golden Globes, the Critic’s Choice and the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“I love my job. I’ve been doing it since I was 7 years old. I don’t know how to do anything else and I’ll keep doing it until I stop having fun and want to relax and be a mother one day,” admits Gomez.

