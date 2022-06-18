Selena Gómez talks about her breakup with Justin Bieber and confesses her biggest lesson

the romance between Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber was in the past, because both celebrities have already overcome conflicts, but there is always something to learn and the singer confessed the lesson that his experience left him within that courtship.

During her relationship with Bieber, which had intermittent breakups, the Disney star made few comments about how her crush affected her, but during an interview with TheHollywood Reporter, He spoke openly about his feelings Now that you are in a new stage of your life.

Selena felt bad about the breakup, but all in all, what she began to question is what would happen to her artistic careerbecause he did not feel well to continue.

“I was left questioning my career, thinking where I was going to go and what was going to happen next.”

But that was not the only thing that was happening to him at that time, since he was also going through serious health problems. She was diagnosed with Lupus and her kidneys were not working well, so she had to receive a transplant; The singer was going through a difficult time.

I do not tolerate disrespect

the protagonist of The Wizards of Waverly Place confessed that now looking back, her relationship with Bieber was good for her and helped her forge her character.

“The relationship made me develop a character where I don’t tolerate nonsense or being disrespected in any way. I am very proud of the person I am now.”

Selena and Justin had been dating since 2010, with ups and downs, until it ended after the singer asked her marriage to the model haley bieber shortly after the separation with Gómez.

Selena doesn’t always talk about her romances, but she has been open with her fans on social networkswhere he expresses how he has developed after the bad experiences he has gone through.

A self-confident woman, aware of her value as a person and coping with her illness, has been shown with messages to encourage others to overcome their insecurities.