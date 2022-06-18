Selena Gomez admits she felt ’embarrassed’ by a certain album cover

Selena Gomez has opened up about the “unfair” treatment she received in the public eye and the impact of being sexualized at such a young age.

the star of Only Murders in the Building She recently participated with fellow comedians Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett at the Comedy Actresses Roundtable at The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the challenges they have faced as women in the entertainment industry.

Schumer, who stars in the Hulu TV series Life & Bethtook the opportunity to congratulate the 29-year-old actress and singer for making her way in the industry, despite being “sexualized at such a young age.”

Gomez called the situation “really unfair,” recalling a particular moment in her singing career that made her feel “embarrassed.”

“I actually did an album cover and I was really embarrassed after I did it,” she said at the panel discussion. “I had to work through those feelings because I realized they were connected to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy with, but I think I did the best I could, at least trying to be myself.”

The Rare Beauty founder explained that the album cover didn’t feel natural to her because she’s “not a very sexual person.”

“Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. It can be for me, ”she assured.

While she didn’t mention the album cover in question by name, Gomez did appear nude on her album cover. revival 2015, when he was 24 years old at the time.

At the time, he shared the album announcement on Instagram. More recently, as Gomez said at the roundtable, she stays away from social media. The actress, who hasn’t been on the internet for over four years, explained how social media gives her unrealistic standards of how she should look.

“Well, I have to be honest, I don’t go in anymore. [en las redes sociales]Gomez said. “But you’re looking at all these other people [publicar estas imágenes] and I can’t see myself like that. It is impossible. I don’t find it attainable and the moment I’m not there, everything else becomes real.”

Gómez began her career almost 20 years ago as a child actress in the children’s series Barney & Friendsbefore getting a role in Wizards of Waverly Place by Disney Channel. Since then, she has risen to stardom as an actress and musician, all while trying to break the Disney mold.

“I think I’ve done a good job of walking away from that because I’m pretty honest about my imperfections,” Gomez said. “But I took control of the narrative of my life once I started getting older because, growing up, I really had no choice.”

“Now I understand that there are certain limits that I have to put on myself, and I respect and adore many people, but I have to do what is best for me,” he said.